Kerala ranked as best-governed state in PAI 2021: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced that the state has been ranked as the best-governed state in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2021 released by the Public Affairs Centre.

"We are ranked among the top three States in all major pillars analysed in the index including equity, growth and sustainability," tweeted Vijayan.

According to the official website of Public Affairs Centre India, the Public Affairs Index (PAI) is a data-based framework that measures the quality of governance at the subnational level and ranks the states of India on a Composite Index (CI).