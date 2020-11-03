The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh resume inter-state RTC bus services

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TSS SIDDHARTH
Published Nov 3, 2020, 1:46 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2020, 1:50 am IST
Telangana will operate 826 buses while Andhra Pradesh will run 638 services
 Buses of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

HYDERABAD: There was respite for road commuters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, who have been facing tremendous problems, with their state-run transport corporations deciding to resume inter-state bus services.

Hours after arriving at the decision on Monday, buses were pushed into service by evening. As per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two, TSRTC will operate across 1,61,258 km in AP with 826 buses and APSRTC will operate across 1,60,999 km with 638 buses in Telangana.

 

On the Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 52,944 km with 273 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 52,524 km with 192 buses in Telangana.

On the Kurnool route and beyond, TSRTC will cover 43,456 km with 213 buses in AP while APSRTC will do so across 43,202 km with 146 buses in Telangana.

On Piduguralla/Guntur route via Wadapally, TSRTC will operate across 19,044 km with 67 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 20,238 km with 88 buses in Telangana.

On the Macherla route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 14,158 km with 66 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 16.060 km with 61 buses in Telangana.

 

On the Nuzvid, Tiruvur, Bhadrachalam-Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 12,453 km with 48 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 14,026 km with 65 buses in Telangana.

On the Khammam, Jeelugumilli, Jangareddygudem route and beyond, TSRTC will now operate across 9,140 km with 35 buses in AP and APSRTC will operate across 11,541 km with 58 buses in Telangana.

On the Hyderabad-Srisailam route, TSRTC will continue operations across 1,904 km with 62 buses in AP and APSRTC will not operate buses on this route in Telangana.

 

On the remaining routes such as Sathupally - Eluru (2 routes), Bhadrachalam and Kunta via Kallugudem, Sathupally-Vijayawada and others, TSRTC will operate across 8,159 km with 62 buses in AP, and APSRTC will operate across 3,408 km with 28 buses in Telangana.

However, all routes would not be available as the demand is low. The routes will be increased proportionate to the demand.

