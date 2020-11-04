The Indian Premier League 2020

Science 03 Nov 2020 Smoky firecrackers c ...
Science

Smoky firecrackers can spread coronavirus faster: Experts

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 4, 2020, 12:01 am IST
Updated Nov 4, 2020, 10:09 am IST
Armed forces advised against use of loud, differently-coloured smoke emanating crackers as they could spread virus
Smoke emanating from fire crackers.
 Smoke emanating from fire crackers.

HYDERABAD :  Firecrackers generate aerosols. With Covid-19 pandemic on, it is feared bursting of crackers will become a medium for SARS-Cov 2 to transmit wider and possibly infect people. It is thus recommended that only crackers that generate lesser smoke be used for Diwali 2020.

Armed Forces, in their internal advisory to all officers, have advised against use of loud, different-coloured-smoke emitting firecrackers, as they could spread virus and threaten life. They are also in favour of crackers that emanate minimal smoke.

 

Medical fraternity is of opinion that not just firecrackers, burning of leaves and municipal waste must also be avoided during winter months. They point out that there is a direct link between these activities and increase in air pollution, which compromises health and aggravates wellbeing of those who are immune compromised.
Particulate matters and poisonous gases like nitrogen dioxide, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and volatile organic compounds lead to acute respiratory distress among senior citizens, particularly those with diseases like asthma and respiratory allergies.

 

Pulmonologist Dr. Ramana Prasad of KIMS Hospital says, “In winters, aerosols and suspended particulate matter in air can act as carriers of Coronavirus. Since the virus is airborne, heavy concentration of these particles in air will speed up their transmission. For this reason, all aerosol-generating activities are a risk factor during the pandemic.”
Aerosol generating behaviours include coughing, sneezing, talking loudly, screaming, shouting and singing loudly.
Particulate matter 2.5 level recorded in Hyderabad on Tuesday was 160, which could be due to burning of leaves and municipal waste. Telangana Pollution Control Board officials have asked Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to alert residents about not burning any waste. A senior board official said, “Our vehicles are recording high levels of pollution during early morning hours, as there is burning of waste. These levels are high in winter, which leads to increased levels of pollution continuing during non-peak hours too.”

 

Click on Deccan Chronicle Technology and Science for the latest news and reviews. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter

...
Tags: less smoke emitting crackers advisable, smoke from crackers respiratory distress, crackers smoke causes allergies, particulate matter in air carries virus


Latest From Science

Bharat Biotech's vaccine candidate -Covaxin- has been developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV) using inactivated Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.(Representational Image:AFP)

Bharat Biotech to launch Covaxin in second quarter of 2021

A student washes her hands at Chamata Girls School after schools re-opened following a gap of more then seven months due to coronavirus pandemic, at Chamata in Nalbari district, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Coronavirus developing genetic mutations, turning more contagious: Study

Lifestyle diseases

Lifestyle diseases making Indians heavier: ICMR

Representational image of Coronavirus

Treatment for 6 months needed post Covid-19



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs MI Match 56, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 10 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS MI Match 56, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RCB Match 55, Delhi Capitals win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RCB Match 55, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs RAJ Match 54, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 60 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS RR Match 54, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Science

Telangana miners stop work at night to let tiger prowl in peace

A CCTV grab of a young male tiger, about three years old, looking down a mine belonging to the Singareni Colieries in Adilabad district of Telangana.

Covaxin to use ViroVax's adjuvant Alhydroxiquim-II to boost immune response

Covaxin is an inactivated vaccine derived from a strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus, isolated at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, an Indian virology research institute. (Representational Image: AFP)

India stands nowhere on Covid-19 research, says virologist

India is not among countries collaborating on research into the airborne transmission of the coronavirus. (AFP)

New study says flushing public urinals can spread COVID-19 virus

Scientists from Yangzhou University say public urinals in densely populated areas can be a serious public health challenge. (File photo)

Online classes could actually make kids vulnerable to coronavirus. But how?

Doctors are recommending shorter-duration online classes to protect the eyes of children.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham