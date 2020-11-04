Registration of NEET candidates for admission to colleges begins in Telangana

Hyderabad: The registration of NEET candidates for admission into MBBS and BDS colleges in Telangana state took off to a smooth start much to the relief of students and their parents.

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences began the registration process on November 2. Contrary to the technical glitches that plagued the Centre’s NEET portal, the state’s website functioned smoothly.

“The Centre’s portal let down students across the country at the time of release of result as well as during the first two days of registration. The payment gateway also didn’t work because of which we couldn’t raise objection to a question,” said a parent.

The tsmedadm.tsche.in was hassle-free and students could register themselves by submitting relevant details and paying registration fee.

“Steps taken by the Telangana government is laudable because the system worked without glitches though we have to upload about dozen certificates,” said another parent drawing a comparison with Centre’s NEET portal where there is no uploading of any certificate.

The university took up online verification of certificates due to Covid-19 and asked students to upload required certificates. The originals will be submitted in respective colleges into which the allotment will be made. All those qualified in NEET can register in TS portal till November 8 after which the university authorities will prepare a merit list. The actual counselling will commence after preparing merit list and students will have to pick college of their choice in order of priority and the final allotment will be based on merit.