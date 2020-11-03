The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation, In Other News

Passengers to produce RT-PCR negative report at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | T.S.S. SIDDHARTH
Published Nov 3, 2020, 11:08 am IST
Updated Nov 3, 2020, 11:08 am IST
All international passengers on arrival are required to produce a RT-PCR negative report
Rajiv Gandhi International Airport
 Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

Hyderabad : Passengers arriving at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here in the city will now have access to Covid-19 determination tests with the airport authorities setting up a RT-PCR testing facility at the airport.

As per the latest mandate of the Central government, all international passengers on arrival are required to produce a RT-PCR negative report, of a test conducted within a 96-hour window of their departure from the country of origin of their travel when they land in the country. The testing lab, now operational at RGIA, will help those who may not have had a RT-PCR test done before embarking on their flight to the city.

 

For those arriving without an RT-PCR test report and undergoing the test at the airport, a quarantine facility has been arranged where such passengers can wait until their test reports are available. The results of the samples will be declared within 3-4 hours.

As per protocol, the report is to be furnished to the state government officials deployed at the airport to avoid institutional quarantine.

International passengers arriving with a negative RT-PCR test report, can continue their onward journey or get an exemption from institutional quarantine. However, they will have to undergo home quarantine as per the government norms, unless they qualify for special exemptions as per applicable government rules.

 

In the case of a positive result after a test at the airport, such passengers will be processed as per the protocols and advised treatment methods or admission to a hospital.

...
Tags: air travel, coronavirus precautions, airport security


