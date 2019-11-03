GHMC-collectors lock horns over dump yards

Hyderabad: A tussle between collectors of Ranga Reddy and Medak districts and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials has been delaying the shift of the Jawahar nagar dumping yard to alternative locations.

Though three sites were identified two years ago in the two districts, the proposal could not be finalised. While the collectors ask the corporation officials to showcase effective waste disposal management systems to convince locals in the area to set up dumping yards in the vicinity, the corporation officials claim it would not be possible for at least five years.

The civic body officials in co-ordination with the Ranga Reddy nad Medak authorities has identified three dumping sites in Pyaranagar (Dundigal), Lakdaram (Patancheru) and Papireddyguda (Kesha-mpet).

During 2017, authorities identified 150 acres in Pyaranagar, 100 acres in Lakdaram and 320 acres in Papireddyguda. Due to the delay, the massive 320-acre chunk has now shrunk to a mere 20 acres. The district authorities have distributed the rest of the land to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes. With the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard reaching its saturation point, the corporation officials have asked the district authorities to expedite the process of handing over the land. During a convergence meeting held last year, district authorities raised a few objections prior to handing over the land to the civic body. The authorities during the meeting claimed that they could not convince the locals until the GHMC showcased an effective garbage disposal system. The district authorities asked the civic body officials to create an effective solid waste management system at Jawahar Nagar dump yard so that they could showcase it to the locals and convince them that they would not suffer stench and leachate accumulation. On the flip side, corporation officials argue that they cannot eliminate stench and leachate accumulated over the years. Authorities claimed that they would require a minimum pe-riod of five years to minimise the vulnerabilities in the Jawahar Nagar dumping yard, which could also be a saturation point.

“For effective disposal of wet garbage, we have already installed a 19.8 MW waste-to-energy pla-nt which will be commi-ssioned prior to January 30, 2020. We have also asked for another 50 MW plant which could completely remove the stench. However, the proposals remain on paper. District officials without waiting for a facelift of dumpyard should hand over the proposed sites,” said a senior GHMC official.