Jagan presents silk robes to Goddess Durga on auspicious Moola Nakashatra

The CM was adorned with traditional headgear by the temple priests. He carried the silk robes (pattu vastrams) to the temple, on a platter over his head amidst Vedic chants with the accompaniment of Nadaswaram. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Jagan Reddy presented silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga on behalf of the AP government on the auspicious Moola Nakshatra day on Sunday at the hilltop Indrakeeladri.

Jagan performed special pujas to Goddess Durga, seeking development and prosperity for the people and the state. The huge rush of devotees filled the entire precincts of the temple.

Dressed in traditional attire, Jagan was the cynosure of all eyes at the temple on auspicious Moola Nakshatram day. He was accorded a ceremonial and traditional Poorna Kumbha Swagatam by the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam priests and officials.

The CM was adorned with traditional headgear by the temple priests. He carried the silk robes (pattu vastrams) to the temple, on a platter over his head amidst Vedic chants with the accompaniment of Nadaswaram (traditional classic instrument) . The CM offered prayers to the goddess.

Home minister Taneti Vanitha, deputy CM and endowments minister Kottu Satyanarayana, housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, CM’s secretary RM Raju, endowments commissioner Hari Jawaharlal, MPs Nandigam Suresh and Balashowry, MLCs Thalasila Raghuram, Monditoka Arun, Kalpalatha Reddy and Md Ruhulla, MLAs Kodali Srivenkateswara, Vellampalli Srinivasa, Malladi Vishnu and Anil Kumar, women commission chairperson Vasireddy Padma, Mayor Bhagyalakshmi, Temple EO Bhramaramba, collector Dilli Rao, police commissioner Tata, local public representatives and others were present.

As many as 2.50 lakh devotees had darshan of Goddess Durga on the auspicious day of ‘Moola Nakshatram’ and the Indrakeeladri hill turned into a sea of devotees.

The presiding deity was adorned as Saraswati Devi, with a ‘Veena’ on her lap and blessing the devotees. Devotees consider Moola Nakshatram as auspicious. It is the ‘Janma Nakshatram’ of the goddess.

Durga temple authorities started the darshan at 1.10am. VIPs had the darshan along with their family. Temple authorities canceled all tickets Rs 100, Rs 300, and Rs 500 because of the heavy rush. All queue lines were turned into general darshan lines for speedy movement. Hence, the devotees had the darshan within an hour.

Many ‘Aksharabhyasams’ were performed at the Trisakthi Peetham near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) in Vijayawada. The devotees believe that if the alphabet is on the day of Moola Nakshatram, they will become well–educated.