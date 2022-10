Tharoor is scheduled to attend the event from 2 pm at The Park in Somajiguda. — DC File Image

Hyderabad: Congress MP and party presidential poll candidate Shashi Tharoor will be in Hyderabad to attend an event organised by FLO (FICCI Ladies Organisation), the women’s wing of Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), on Monday.

Tharoor is scheduled to attend the event from 2 pm at The Park in Somajiguda. Chairperson of FLO Hyderabad C.A. Shubhraa Maheshwari will also attend the event, along with other members, FLO FICCI said on Sunday.