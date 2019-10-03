Nation Other News 03 Oct 2019 Cong Raebareli MLA s ...
Nation, In Other News

Cong Raebareli MLA skips Priyanka Gandhi's march, attends UP Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 3, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Oct 3, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Sources say this may be an indication that Singh may join the BJP soon, though she denies it.
Congress MLA Aditi Singh. (Photo: ANI)
 Congress MLA Aditi Singh. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: Skipping a protest procession of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow, a Congress MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Aditi Singh, attended a special assembly session, on Wednesday, to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi despite a joint opposition boycott and skipped a protest of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow.

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Raebareli district, which is Congress president Sonia Gandhi's Lok Sabha seat.

 

Aditi's father Akhilesh Singh was close to the Gandhi family and she is known to be close to Priyanka Gandhi, but despite the Congress general secretary's presence in Lucknow for a march, Singh did not participate in it, NDTV reported.

Sources say this may be an indication that Singh may join the BJP soon, though she denies it on record.

The Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat has five assembly segments of which two are currently with the Congress, two with the BJP and one with the Samajwadi Party.

The BJP candidate who fought the Lok Sabha polls against Sonia Gandhi is Dinesh Singh, the brother of the Congress MLA from the Harchandpur seat in Raebareli.

Dinesh Singh joined the BJP just before the Lok Sabha polls and though his brother remains with the Congress officially, many say it's just a token presence.

If Aditi Singh does switch over, it will be a big jolt to the Congress.

Rae Bareli is the Congress's only Lok Sabha seat from Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia Gandhi's victory margin in Rae Bareli dropped in the national election and her son and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the election from the neighbouring Amethi seat to the BJP's Smriti Irani.

...
Tags: aditi singh, up, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. (Photo: PTI)

INX Media: P Chidambaram moves SC seeking bail; Chief Justice to take call

Shah was accompanied by Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh and Dr Harsh Vardhan. (Photo: ANI)

‘Big gift’ for J&K’s development: Shah flags off Delhi-Katra Vande Bharat Express

The rapid construction along the India-China border over the last few years has changed the military dynamics in the region. (Photo: File)

From mules to jeep, new road cuts Indian Army travel to Doklam by 6 hrs

Govt affidavit in SC was silent on farmers’ plight.

Agrarian crisis fans National Highway stir



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahatma Gandhi figures on postage stamp issued in France

A postage stamp bearing the image of Mahatma Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)
 

UP: 36-hour special session of Legislature to commemmorate Gandhi's 150th anniversary

Leaders paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri as they begin their speeches. (Photo: File)
 

Bigg Boss 13 Day 3: Siddharth, Koena, Arti and Rashami bear the torture

Siddharth Shukla.
 

'Life can't get better': US opens 1st cannabis cafe, offers array of weed products

On offer are pre-rolled joints starting at USD 18 dollars apiece, highly potent concentrates, some edibles, and accessories such as bongs, pipes and dabbing devices.(Photo: Twitter)
 

Dangerous apps on Play Store reach 300 million users

Be it the rise of malicious apps, or the recent trend of researchers calling out these apps, or both, but it is the Play Store’s reputation that is taking a hit.
 

Goat’s death sparks protest, costs Coal India Rs 2.7 crore in 3.5 hours

Operations were halted for three-and-a-half-hours, and resumed only after police intervened, Mehra said. Coal India has lodged a complaint at the local police station against the protesters. (Photo: Representative)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar: BJP MP falls into flood-water after boat capsizes, rescued by locals

BJP MP Ram Kripal Yadav. (Photo: ANI)

Massive crackdown on cattle smuggling after IG level meeting between BSF and BGB

Just a few hours after the meeting, 136 cattle were recovered while being smuggled to Bangladesh. (Photo: File)

Strength and respect of Indian passport have increased: PM Modi

He also said that the changing scenario back home has boosted the morale of Indian diaspora all over. (Photo: ANI)

Iran not disappointed: S Jaishankar rejects reports, expresses depth of ties

External affairs minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: File)

Gandhi appreciated RSS' discipline; visited shakha in 1947: RSS chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham