Hyderabad police work to secure quick conviction of accused

Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand chairs an interactive meeting with DCPs, ACPs and public prosecutors at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Saturday said that swift investigation by leveraging technology had resulted in the increased arrest of offenders, and stressed the need for investigation and prosecution personnel to work in tandem to ensure that justice prevailed in all cases.

Anand was speaking at a meeting with zonal DCPs and ACPs and public prosecutors aimed at finding means to enhance conviction rates and improve liaising between police and city courts.

After the recent transfer of court duty officers of city police, the police chief had constituted an internal committee comprising the additional commissioner (crimes & SIT), joint commissioner of police and senior officers to find the means to improve work turnout.

The committee made several recommendations including adjusting manpower depending upon case load on the police station and orientation sessions for new court duty officers on file work and court procedures.

The meeting, held at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC), discussed the ways for ensuring delivery of timely justice to the victims besides issues related with files, witness briefing, evidence handling and chain of custody, shortage of human resource, simplifying procedures, among others.

The police also requested that formal procedures in SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities), Pocso and NDPS Act cases be expedited to give a conclusion within 60 days as per the court direction. The meeting discussed landmark cases.

The judiciary officers agreed to resolve various issues flagged by police officers. It was decided to hold monthly meetings at the state house officer level and a quarterly meeting at the senior officers level,

Senior police officials A.R. Srinivas, additional commissioner (crimes & SIT), Gajarao Bhupal, joint commissioner (CCS & DD) and senior officials attended the meeting.