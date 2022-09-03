  
Nation Other News 03 Sep 2022 Rest place for Srisa ...
Nation, In Other News

Rest place for Srisailam devotees stopped at Dornala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2022, 1:40 am IST
AP Forest Department has built sheds at the Dornala checkpost for devotees visiting Srisailam (DC File Image)
 AP Forest Department has built sheds at the Dornala checkpost for devotees visiting Srisailam (DC File Image)

ANANTAPUR: AP forest department has come to the rescue of devotees heading to Srisailam by constructing sheds at the Dornala Check Post.

Many of the devout heading by road for darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika do not know that forest department will not allow them to proceed beyond Dornala or Ganapati check post after 9 pm on any day.

This is because there will be many wild animals crossing the road in the deep forests during the night. There is also a ghat section that has dangerous curves. Forest department prohibits travel on this road between 9 pm and 6 am every day for the safety of both wild animals and humans.

Forest range officer Visweswar Rao said: “We have noticed many devotees facing inconvenience by staying in their vehicles and also on roadsides till 6 a.m. Forest department is constructing sheds for the devotees, so that they could take proper rest. The sheds will be fully functional in a week.”

Srisailam temple executive officer Lavanna has in the meanwhile announced that from Monday, September 5, onwards, VIP darshans will be allowed only two time slots in a day. These will be from 5:30 am to 6:15 am and 7 pm to 7:30 pm. VIPs should inform two days in advance about their visit.

Lavanna said this step had been taken to give priority to ordinary devotees. He underlined that recommendations for VIP darshans and arjitha sevas would be accepted only if they are on the letterheads of the VIPs. “SMS or phone calls will not be entertained,” he clarified.

...
Tags: srisailam temple, ap forest department, dornala check post
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Latest From Nation

V.C. Sajjanar. (DC File Image)

Telangana HC summons Sajjanar in arms license case

Syed Nazeer during his marriage reception, in Hyderabad on Saturday. — DC Image

Bridegroom flees from venue after seeing first wife

At present, the scheme is being extended to 100 beneficiaries; in Huzurabad constituency it covers all Dalit families on saturation-mode. (Representational Image: Twitter/TelanganaCMO)

TS Cabinet extends Dalit Bandhu reach, to seek legal opinion on clipping Guv's wings

Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan is likely to be named the BJP floor leader in the Telangana State Assembly (DC File Image)

Raghunandan new BJP floor leader in Assembly?



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Karnataka BJP MLA snaps at woman, gets her detained for asking questions

Karnataka BJP MLA Aravind Limbavali. (Photo: Twitter)

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Amit Shah asks southern states to explore joint solution for water dispute

File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

AP formulating policy for cage culture of fish along coastline

News
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->