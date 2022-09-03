Rest place for Srisailam devotees stopped at Dornala

ANANTAPUR: AP forest department has come to the rescue of devotees heading to Srisailam by constructing sheds at the Dornala Check Post.

Many of the devout heading by road for darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika do not know that forest department will not allow them to proceed beyond Dornala or Ganapati check post after 9 pm on any day.

This is because there will be many wild animals crossing the road in the deep forests during the night. There is also a ghat section that has dangerous curves. Forest department prohibits travel on this road between 9 pm and 6 am every day for the safety of both wild animals and humans.

Forest range officer Visweswar Rao said: “We have noticed many devotees facing inconvenience by staying in their vehicles and also on roadsides till 6 a.m. Forest department is constructing sheds for the devotees, so that they could take proper rest. The sheds will be fully functional in a week.”

Srisailam temple executive officer Lavanna has in the meanwhile announced that from Monday, September 5, onwards, VIP darshans will be allowed only two time slots in a day. These will be from 5:30 am to 6:15 am and 7 pm to 7:30 pm. VIPs should inform two days in advance about their visit.

Lavanna said this step had been taken to give priority to ordinary devotees. He underlined that recommendations for VIP darshans and arjitha sevas would be accepted only if they are on the letterheads of the VIPs. “SMS or phone calls will not be entertained,” he clarified.