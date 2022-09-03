  
Most Hyderabad folk unaware of self-operating pelican signals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Sep 3, 2022, 11:46 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 11:50 am IST
A person crosses the road without using the pelican signal on Tank Bund in Hyderabad. (DC)
HYDERABAD: Pelican signals installed at major junctions in the city are not being utilised to the required levels by pedestrians and motorists, most of whom are oblivious of the signals and their functioning. This is despite the fact that they are essentially to ensure that pedestrians can cross roads in a hassle-free manner and avoid accidents. 

The signals set up across the city include at major junctions like Maitrivanam, Ameerpet crossroads, Botanical garden signal, Gachibowli and Shilparamam junction in Madhapur. Upon the pedestrian pressing a button, the pelican signal will turn red, thereby stopping traffic and allowing them to cross the road.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) set up 68 state-of-the-art pelican traffic signals in July across main squares around schools, colleges, and hospitals. Incidentally, 25 of them are yet to be inaugurated.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Thota Srinivas Rao, DCP (traffic) Cyberabad, said “the pelican signals are installed for a safe and trouble-free crossway for pedestrians. However, neither vehicle users nor pedestrians have any clue on how the signals work. We are trying to educate them in our traffic training institute and on social media.”

