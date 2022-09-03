  
Nation Other News 03 Sep 2022 Jagan firm on e-crop ...
Nation, In Other News

Jagan firm on e-cropping success

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2022, 6:49 am IST
File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)
 File photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image)

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the government was firm on E-Cropping, in order to provide insurance to the farmers in seasons of crop failures. Action would be initiated against officials who neglect the E-Cropping system.

Jagan, who was on a three-day visit of YSR district, reviewed the developmental activities of Pulivendula assembly constituency. He held separate reviews  with various departments over the progress of various projects in his assembly segment and interacted with leaders and the public.

The chief minister noticed that the recording of E-Cropping was still poor and asked officials to be more serious about this. “We released Rs. 3000cr as crop insurance for farmers. No government had released such huge amounts previously,” he observed.

Jagan recalled that more than 40000 posts were filled in the medical and health department in the state in the past three years. He said developmental activities of Rs. 1200 cr were in progress in Chakrayapet mandal alone in Pulivendula segment.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Pulivendula Urban Development Authority (PUDA) officials, YSR district collector Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.

...
Tags: cm y.s. jagan mohan reddy, pulivendula, e-cropping, chakrayapet mandal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


Horoscope 03 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The fact that the Centre imposed over Rs 3,000 crore interest burden on Telangana on the issue of power dues reflects its 'discrimination' against TS, Reddy said. — Twitter

Energy minister suspects a bigger conspiracy to malign TS

With regard to the Krishnapatnam thermal power plant, AP had invested Rs 1,500 crore and TS Rs 500 crore and both of them incurred loss. Why should we make up for their loss, they wondered. — DC Image

Andhra Pradesh ridicules Telangana claims on power dues

The day marks the merger of the then Hyderabad State with the Indian Union in 1948, following Police Action. (Representational image: DC file)

BJP to celebrate September 17 as Telangana Liberation Day

It may be recalled that the ministry had said that Telangana received power as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014’s provisions, among which is a stipulation that the “successor state that has a deficit or electricity shall have the first right of refusal for the purchase of surplus power from the other successor state.” — Representational Image/DC

TS to challenge Centre’s order to clear power dues to AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Will UP stop Muslims from reciting Quran next, fumes Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. (Twitter)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)

AP formulating policy for cage culture of fish along coastline

News

Teachers agree to attendance on face recognition app, says Botsa

Botsa Satyanarayana claimed that 86 percent of teachers have registered their attendance on this face recognition app. (DC Image)

Indian Navy to get new Naval Ensign

The current Indian Navy flag is white with a horizontal and vertical red stripes intersecting at the centre (depicting Cross of St George). The emblem of India is superimposed on the intersection, and the National Flag is in the upper canton next to the staff. (By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->