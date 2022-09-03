Jagan firm on e-cropping success

ANANTAPUR: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Friday that the government was firm on E-Cropping, in order to provide insurance to the farmers in seasons of crop failures. Action would be initiated against officials who neglect the E-Cropping system.

Jagan, who was on a three-day visit of YSR district, reviewed the developmental activities of Pulivendula assembly constituency. He held separate reviews with various departments over the progress of various projects in his assembly segment and interacted with leaders and the public.

The chief minister noticed that the recording of E-Cropping was still poor and asked officials to be more serious about this. “We released Rs. 3000cr as crop insurance for farmers. No government had released such huge amounts previously,” he observed.

Jagan recalled that more than 40000 posts were filled in the medical and health department in the state in the past three years. He said developmental activities of Rs. 1200 cr were in progress in Chakrayapet mandal alone in Pulivendula segment.

Kadapa MP Avinash Reddy, Pulivendula Urban Development Authority (PUDA) officials, YSR district collector Vijaya Rama Raju and others were present.