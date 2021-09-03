Nation Other News 03 Sep 2021 TTD to offer tastier ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD to offer tastier and cleaner Anna Prasadam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 3, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 6:39 am IST
The TTD EO called for cross-checking the quality of cooking materials like rice, pulses, edible oils, ghee and vegetables
Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, TTD is all set to sign MoU with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 for making use of dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs out of the used flowers from their temples. — DC file photo
 Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, TTD is all set to sign MoU with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 for making use of dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs out of the used flowers from their temples. — DC file photo

NELLORE: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to provide delicious, tasty and clean Anna Prasadam to all devotees coming to Tirumala for Srivari darshan.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of Anna Prasadam Trust Friday evening, he asked them to increase the quantity of vegetables in the Anna Prasadam distributed at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan with different menus for the afternoon and night meals.

 

He also instructed officials to enforce a dress code for Anna Prasadam complex staff like aprons, caps and gloves. He said that both cooks and serving staff should be provided training in standard hospitality institutions on interacting with devotees and while serving food.

The EO wanted purchase of modern equipment for the kitchen. He called for cross-checking the quality of cooking materials like rice, pulses, edible oils, ghee and vegetables.

Reddy directed officials to prepare plans to provi Anna Prasadam at mega religious events like Pushkarams and festivals in south India.

 

Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, TTD is all set to sign MoU with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 for making use of dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs out of the used flowers from their temples.

Reddy also interacted with JEO Sada Bhargavi and VC of Dr YSR Horticultural University, West Godavari, Dr Janakiram.

He said "Dry flower technology is a globally accepted natural, eco-friendly, long-lasting and inexpensive technology which is needed in the prevailing situation. The Horticultural University will give training to women at citrus research station located in Tirupati. Later they will use the technology to dry flowers and design photos of Swamivaru and Ammavaru. TTD will spend Rs 83 lakh for the purpose."   

 

Meanwhile, he presented ISO -9001 certificates to principals of SV Arts college, Sri Padmavathi Degree & PG College, Sri Govindarajaswami Arts college, which have bagged ISO-9001 recognition for excellence in quality management system (ISO-9001), environmental ,management system (ISO-14001), energy management standard (ISO-50001) and workplace safety measures.

Alapati Sivaiah MD and Maoulika, Director of HyM International Certification Pvt Ltd lauded the cleanliness, garbage-handling and implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in TTD institutions.

 

Dr Jawahar Reddy greeted SPW principal Mahadevamma, SV Arts College principal Narayanamma and SGS Arts College principal Venugopal Reddy for maintenance of educational standards, environmental protection, power conservation and documentation.

The EO complimented Sada Bhargavi, TTD education officer C Govindarajan for their continuous efforts in encouraging TTD colleges to improve their standards.

...
Tags: ttd eo dr ks jawahar, anna prasadam, tirumala, srivari darshan, matrusri tarigonda vengamamba anna prasadam bhavan, jeo sada bhargavi, dry flower technology, iso -9001 certificates, principal of sv arts college, sri padmavathi degree & pg college, sri govindarajaswami arts college, iso-9001 recognition for excellence in quality management system, alapati sivaiah md, ttd education officer c govindarajan
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Horoscope 04 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The Jagananna Vasanthi Deevena provides for payment of Rs 10,000 per person to ITI students, Rs 15,000 to polytechnic students and Rs 20,000 for other degree and above courses per year to eligible students for food and hostel expenses. — DC file photo

HC orders AP to credit Jagananna Vidya Deevena amount directly to college accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), through video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

India-Russia pact to build ships, PM Modi hails 'great friend' Putin

Minister S Angara seeing the demo at the fishing boat. (DC Photo)

Karnataka govt to assist fishermen in installing compact desalination units in boats

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao. (DC file photo)

KTR to hold meet on party committees under GHMC on Sept. 7



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

SC displeased over delay in framing guidelines for issuance of death certificates

Advocate Sumeer Sodhi, who appeared for some of the applicants, said extended time for the first direction passed on June 30 is getting over on September 8. (PTI Photo)

Tunnel reaching Red Fort discovered at Delhi Legislative Assembly

Goel added that they do not intend on digging the tunnel further. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->