TTD to offer tastier and cleaner Anna Prasadam

Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, TTD is all set to sign MoU with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 for making use of dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs out of the used flowers from their temples. — DC file photo

NELLORE: TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy has directed officials to provide delicious, tasty and clean Anna Prasadam to all devotees coming to Tirumala for Srivari darshan.

Addressing a review meeting with officials of Anna Prasadam Trust Friday evening, he asked them to increase the quantity of vegetables in the Anna Prasadam distributed at Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasadam Bhavan with different menus for the afternoon and night meals.

He also instructed officials to enforce a dress code for Anna Prasadam complex staff like aprons, caps and gloves. He said that both cooks and serving staff should be provided training in standard hospitality institutions on interacting with devotees and while serving food.

The EO wanted purchase of modern equipment for the kitchen. He called for cross-checking the quality of cooking materials like rice, pulses, edible oils, ghee and vegetables.

Reddy directed officials to prepare plans to provi Anna Prasadam at mega religious events like Pushkarams and festivals in south India.

Continuing its eco-friendly efforts, TTD is all set to sign MoU with YSR Horticulture University on September 13 for making use of dry flower technology to produce decorative products and ornamental materials required for its needs out of the used flowers from their temples.

Reddy also interacted with JEO Sada Bhargavi and VC of Dr YSR Horticultural University, West Godavari, Dr Janakiram.

He said "Dry flower technology is a globally accepted natural, eco-friendly, long-lasting and inexpensive technology which is needed in the prevailing situation. The Horticultural University will give training to women at citrus research station located in Tirupati. Later they will use the technology to dry flowers and design photos of Swamivaru and Ammavaru. TTD will spend Rs 83 lakh for the purpose."

Meanwhile, he presented ISO -9001 certificates to principals of SV Arts college, Sri Padmavathi Degree & PG College, Sri Govindarajaswami Arts college, which have bagged ISO-9001 recognition for excellence in quality management system (ISO-9001), environmental ,management system (ISO-14001), energy management standard (ISO-50001) and workplace safety measures.

Alapati Sivaiah MD and Maoulika, Director of HyM International Certification Pvt Ltd lauded the cleanliness, garbage-handling and implementation of Covid-19 guidelines in TTD institutions.

Dr Jawahar Reddy greeted SPW principal Mahadevamma, SV Arts College principal Narayanamma and SGS Arts College principal Venugopal Reddy for maintenance of educational standards, environmental protection, power conservation and documentation.

The EO complimented Sada Bhargavi, TTD education officer C Govindarajan for their continuous efforts in encouraging TTD colleges to improve their standards.