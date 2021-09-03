 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Three held for assaulting youth in the name of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada

PTI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 11:38 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 11:44 am IST
The youth had complained to the police that he was assaulted by a five-member gang
Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
Mangaluru: Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old youth from Raichur, who had come to meet a girl from a different faith at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said.

The youth had complained to the police that he was assaulted by a five-member gang when he was chatting with his friend at the KSRTC bus stand in Puttur on Wednesday.

 

They had also threatened him for talking to a girl from a different religion, he said in the complaint.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (27) of Puttur and G Farooq (32) and G Alebi (33) from Sullia. Two others involved in the case are absconding, police sources said.

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people on charges of criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint.

Tags: karnataka police, mangaluru police, dakshina kannada district
Location: India, Karnataka, Mangaluru


