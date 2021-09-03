Nation Other News 03 Sep 2021 Rain, lightning, thu ...
Nation, In Other News

Rain, lightning, thunder predicted in Hyderabad for Friday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Sep 3, 2021, 1:40 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 6:53 am IST
The highest rainfall received in the city from 8 am to 10 pm includes Balanagar recording 68.8mm, Saikhpet with 66.8mm
The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company called on the people to be cautious and watch out for any low hanging or fallen electric wires, and not to touch electricity poles to avoid possible electrocution. — Representational image/ANI/Twitter
Hyderabad: There were sudden spells of rain in the city late in the evening on Thursday while the  weatherman said there could be more heavy rainfall in isolated places across districts in the state. There could also be lightning and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.

Some parts of the city faced power disruption during these rains. The highest rainfall received in the city areas from 8 in the morning to 10 at night were of Balanagar recording 68.8mm, Shaikpet with 66.8mm, Yusufguda and Krishna agar 64.0mm and Srinagar Colony 58.8mm.

 

Meanwhile, the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company called on the people to be cautious and watch out for any low hanging or fallen electric wires, and not to touch electricity poles to avoid possible electrocution.

It also said anyone experiencing power outages should call on phones 1912 / 100 / or the TSSPDCL control room at 7382072104, 7382072106,7382071574 to lodge a complaint.

It also urged the people to be extra cautious while walking on flooded streets or through flooded areas and look out for any fallen electric cables. “Avoid such places and inform us if you notice such instances. People should also not take shelter under trees over which electric cables may be passing during rain,” it said.

 

Tags: sudden spell of rain, hyderabad, lightning thunderstorms hyderabad, power disruption, balanagar highest rainfall, telangana southern power distribution company, fallen electric cables, snapped power wires, shelter under trees
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


