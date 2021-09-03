 BREAKING !  :  Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet Singh appears before ED in drugs case
 
Nation Other News 03 Sep 2021 Karnataka MP wants R ...
Nation, In Other News

Karnataka MP wants Rajiv Gandhi National Park be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa

ANI
Published Sep 3, 2021, 9:57 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 9:57 am IST
The BJP leader in the letter highlighted that several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family
Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)
 Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada). (Photo: Facebook)

Bengaluru: Lok Sabha MP Prathap Simha on Thursday wrote to Karnataka Forest Minister Umesh Vishwanath Katti urging that the Rajiv Gandhi Nagarhole National Park in Kodagu be renamed after Field Marshal Cariappa.

The BJP leader in the letter highlighted that several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is an attempt to wrongfully appropriate inheritance of the projects.

 

In the letter, Simha wrote, "....three out of 103 National Parks in India are in the name of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, including the Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve lies in the jurisdiction of Mysuru and Kodagu District of Karnataka State, which falls in my Lok Sabha Parliamentary Constituency. Besides this, several other National Parks in the country bear the names of the Nehru-Gandhi family, which is an attempt to wrongfully appropriate inheritance of the projects of the Government of India aimed at biodiversity conservation with the primary objective to preserve wildlife, save flora and fauna and restore the natural ecological balance."

 

"Nagarahole derives its name from Nagarahole (Cobra river in the local language, Kannada), a winding river that runs eastwards through its centre. Situated in the two districts of Mysuru and Kodagu in Karnataka, the spectacular natural beauty of this national park attracts a large number of tourists every year," read the letter.

An online campaign has been started by the citizens of Kodagu district that the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve be named after the illustrious son of the soil Field Marshal KM Cariappa, the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

 

The BJP leader stressed on renaming the national park and recalled that FM Cariappa is credited to have laid the foundation for transforming the Indian Army as one of the most disciplined and battle-hardy units to ensure national security and national unity, to defend the nation from external aggression and internal threats and to maintain peace and security within its borders.

The Karnataka MP in the letter highlighted that as a mark of recognition for the commendable service to the nation, the Government of India conferred the rank of Field Marshal on Cariappa on 28 April 1986. He was known for his iron discipline, integrity and for his forthright views and was fiercely patriotic.

 

"A total of eleven officers from Kodagu have occupied top posts in the Army so far. Kodagu has the rare distinction of 20 serving Major Generals and four Air Marshals, which undoubtedly makes Kodagu the Land of Generals. The district has its own War Memorial with names of all martyred soldiers of Kodagu. A museum in the name of former Army Chief General Thimmalah was inaugurated recently in Madikeri, and the Kodava legacy in the Army does not seem to end any sooner," read the letter.

Keeping in mind the sentiments of a vast majority of people of Kodagu District, the BJP leader urged if Rajiv Gandhi Nagarahole National Park could be renamed as FM KM Carlappa Nagarahole National Park and Tiger Reserve as a fitting tribute to the remarkable and selfless service rendered by him while serving in the Indian Army.

 

...
Tags: rajiv gandhi national park, nagarhole national park
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Horoscope 03 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

India logs 45,352 new Covid cases, 366 fresh fatalities

Amit Shah inaugurated various development projects in Davanagere. (Photo: Twitter@AmitShah)

Under Bommai's leadership, BJP will again form govt in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Gautam Navlakha (AFP file photo)

Navlakha urges HC to shift him to house arrest

Security personnel stand guard during restrictions in Srinagar on Thursday, following restrictions imposed across the valley as a precautionary measure following the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani. — PTI

Clashes, stone-pelting in Srinagar; restrictions to continue today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
 

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety

Afghan recalls India’s boundless freedom, safety. (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Country likely to receive above normal rainfall in Sep: IMD

A motorcyclist drives along a waterlogged street during heavy rain in New Delhi. (Photo: AFP)

Didi tries to woo industrialists with investments

Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)

IAF signs emergency deal for 70,000 AK-103 assault rifles with Russia

A small portion of the IAF requirement was met by the acquisition of around 4,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles that have been procured as part of a larger contract by the Indian Army. (ANI Photo)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Underworld don Chhota Rajan admitted to AIIMS Delhi

In 2018, Rajan was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of journalist J Dey in 2011. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->