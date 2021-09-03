Nation Other News 03 Sep 2021 AP tourism set for m ...
AP tourism set for major boost; private entities to be roped in

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 3, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Updated Sep 3, 2021, 12:54 am IST
Tourism authorities were awaiting the Covid-19 phase to be over to call for bids from private agencies to invest in projects
Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government would promote tourism in a big way by taking up water sports and adventure activities at several water bodies and hill stations. Private entities will be roped in for this.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation said on Thursday that it would call for bids from private agencies to take up a host of water sports like jet ski, speed boat, banana and bumper ride and adventure activities like scuba diving, kayak and zipline and others. It is planning adventure sports at hill stations like Araku Valley, Gandikota, Horsley Hills and water sports in places like Bhavani Island, Rushikonda and at several other places all over the state based on feasibility.

 

Tourism authorities were awaiting the Covid-19 phase to be over to call for bids from private agencies to invest in projects linked to water sports and other adventure activities in various locations. The private agencies can share revenue of a minimum of 10 per cent with the state government from the earnings.

The quantum of revenue sharing will go up depending on the number of bidders taking part in a project and it can be up to 30 per cent or more.

In 2020, the authorities called bids for water sports and adventure activities and 30 firms filed nearly 200 bids. Some 30 per cent of the projects approved in the bids have been launched so far while the remaining works are in various stages of progress.

 

Apart from the problems that came up due to the Covid-spread and the lockouts, the state government is facing a cash crunch. It will play the role of facilitator as regards amenities and regulate them with no investment on its part.

APTDC joint-manager Pavan Kumar said, “We would invite bids from private agencies with expertise and exposure to promote tourism in a big way in the state based on feasibility and patronage.”

