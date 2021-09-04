Nation Other News 03 Sep 2021 200-year-old Mir Ala ...
200-year-old Mir Alam Mandi to be restored

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 4, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 4, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Social and heritage activists have been raising the issue of the kaman being in a dilapidated state from time to time
The kaman (arch) of the Mir Alam Mandi in a dilapidated condition. (Photo:DC)
HYDERABAD: Special secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar Friday announced that the 200-year-old Mir Alam Mandi will be restored by the state government. He was speaking after visiting the mandi, which has 43 wholesale shops and about 300 vendors spread over five acres.

The kaman (arch) of the market is in a dilapidated condition. There have been constant complaints of the arch chipping off and it requires urgent restoration. One of the pillars is also in very bad condition. Social and heritage activists have been raising the issue of the kaman being in a dilapidated state from time to time.

 

Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, who was also present during Arvind Kumar’s visit, had earlier raised the issue of restoring Mir Alam Mandi during a review meeting municipal administration minister K.T. Rama Rao.

The government also proposes to restore the Nampally Sarai near the Hyderabad Railway Station.

Moazzam Jahi Market, which has been restored, has become a model for the government to take up renovation of other markets and historical places in the city.

Tags: aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, k.t. rama rao, nampally sarai, moazzam jahi market, mir alam mandi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


