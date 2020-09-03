161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam10904185459306 Odisha10656177286556 Gujarat96435778823020 Rajasthan82363669291062 Kerala7538551538295 Haryana6473252672689 Madhya Pradesh63965486571394 Punjab53992370271453 Jharkhand4165627143417 Jammu and Kashmir3769829015703 Chhatisgarh3150316989277 Uttarakhand1982713608269 Goa1741813577192 Puducherry144119334228 Tripura125137654113 Manipur6252433028 Himachal Pradesh6116447337 Chandigarh4346243156 Arunachal Pradesh411228857 Nagaland395030588 Meghalaya2368116210 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10125890
Nation Other News 03 Sep 2020 TS EAMCET 2020 from ...
Nation, In Other News

TS EAMCET 2020 from September 9

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Sep 3, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Sep 3, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
The Hall tickets of the Engineering Stream candidates will be available for downloading from the TS EAMCET-2020 website from Sept 3 to 7
They assured the candidates that arrangements and precautionary measures for conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made. — PTI photo
 They assured the candidates that arrangements and precautionary measures for conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made. — PTI photo

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced the schedule for TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering exam. The eligibility test of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream is scheduled for September 9, September 10, September 11 and September 15 in 102 test centers with 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Hall tickets of the Engineering Stream candidates will be available for downloading from the TS EAMCET-2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in from September 3 to September 7. Free mock tests for candidates appearing for the exams have also been made available to help them get accustomed with the online TS EAMCET examination.

 

The candidates have been advised to visit the allotted Test Centre well in advance to get acquaintance with the location of the Test Centre.

They also advised the students to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently as per the instructions of state and central Governments and to maintain physical distancing and avoid close interaction with other candidates during the exam.

They assured the candidates that arrangements and precautionary measures for conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made in all respects with the required facilities for the candidates by following the COVID-19 guidelines.
.
"Online orientation programme is being conducted to the Chief Superintendents and Observers of the Test Centers. Senior persons are drafted as Special Observers. For more updates all the candidates are advised to visit regularly the TS EAMCET-2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.”, read an official notification.

 

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges. The total number of applicants in Engineering Stream this year is over 1 lakh 43 thousand.

...
Tags: ts eamcet
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Students wait to enter the exam hall in Mallapur following COVID protocol. — Deepak Deshpande Picture

UoH to comply with SC order, end semester exams from September 16

Facebook bans BJP's Raja Singh. (DC Photo)

Facebook, Instagram bans BJP's Raja Singh over hate speech

Sasikala (file photo)

Sasikala’s benami properties attached

Karnataka has decided to avail the option of `Shortfall Arising Out of GST Implementation Option'. (PTI Photo)

GST compensation: Karnataka selects first option offered by Centre



Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
