TS EAMCET 2020 from September 9

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Hyderabad, on Wednesday announced the schedule for TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering exam. The eligibility test of TS EAMCET 2020 for Engineering stream is scheduled for September 9, September 10, September 11 and September 15 in 102 test centers with 79 exam centres in Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh.

The Hall tickets of the Engineering Stream candidates will be available for downloading from the TS EAMCET-2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in from September 3 to September 7. Free mock tests for candidates appearing for the exams have also been made available to help them get accustomed with the online TS EAMCET examination.

The candidates have been advised to visit the allotted Test Centre well in advance to get acquaintance with the location of the Test Centre.

They also advised the students to wear a quality mask and sanitize their hands frequently as per the instructions of state and central Governments and to maintain physical distancing and avoid close interaction with other candidates during the exam.

They assured the candidates that arrangements and precautionary measures for conduct of TS EAMCET-2020 are being made in all respects with the required facilities for the candidates by following the COVID-19 guidelines.

"Online orientation programme is being conducted to the Chief Superintendents and Observers of the Test Centers. Senior persons are drafted as Special Observers. For more updates all the candidates are advised to visit regularly the TS EAMCET-2020 website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in.”, read an official notification.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc) Common Entrance Test, or TS EAMCET, is conducted for admission to various professional courses offered in the state’s university and private colleges. The total number of applicants in Engineering Stream this year is over 1 lakh 43 thousand.