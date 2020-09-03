Karnataka records highest single day spike in COVID cases, Bengaluru worst hit city

A BBMP worker sprays disinfectants at the Krishna Rajendra (KR) market, after authorities allowed reopening of wholesale market during Unlock 4, in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

While the Karnataka government is itching to open all sectors to boost the sagging economy, COVID-positive cases in the State is inching towards breaching the 10,000 per day mark.

The state, which boasted of early success in containing COVID-19, is now slowly, but steadily inching towards the top spot among COVID-19 contributing states.

For the last two consecutive days and the third time in the last one week, total positive cases have crossed over 9000. On Wednesday, the number of positive cases touched a record 9860.

Bengaluru is continuing to be the main contributor for COVID-19 positive cases, with a third of daily positive cases reporting from the city. On Tuesday, out of total 9058 positive cases, Bengaluru contributed 2968. Of the total 3.61lakh positive cases in Karnataka, 1.35 lakh are from Bengaluru. Of total 94459 active cases in the State, 39911 are in Bengaluru alone.

Even the death rate is the same with Bengaluru. On Tuesday, of 135 deaths in the State, 40 were from Bengaluru urban alone. On Wednesday, out of 113 total deaths in the State, Bengaluru contribution is 32. In total, of 5950 deaths so far, Bengaluru has contributed 2037.