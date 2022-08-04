  
Nation, Current Affairs

Bhaskar Reddy to take oath as HC judge today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:33 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 7:25 am IST
 Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. (image By Arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court got one more judge on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu approved the elevation of advocate Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy to the bench. His name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium on February 2.

High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan will administer the oath to Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday. With his inclusion, the court has 28 judges. Six more names have been proposed by the SC collegium.

Bhaskar Reddy was born on June 28, 1968, in an agriculture family at Dubbak. He completed his BSc and LLB from Osmania University, and enrolled as an advocate on December 31, 1992. He joined as a junior in the office of Justice V.V.S. Rao. In 1999 he was appointed standing counsel for NIRD and AP Small Scale Industries Development Corporation. He was additional standing counsel for the Centre in the High Court of AP, standing counsel for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation and government pleader for the revenue department.

