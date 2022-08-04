  
IIIT-Basar students request Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to look into issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Aug 4, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Updated Aug 4, 2022, 12:24 am IST
Basar IIIT students meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan to submit a memorandum on the problems they have been facing at the campus. (DC Image)
ADILABAD: Students of IIIT-Basar on Wednesday submitted a letter, detailing their grievances, to Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at the Raj Bhavan.

IIIT-Basar has been in the limelight over the past few months, due to repeated protests over incidents ranging from the appointment of officials to food poisoning due to poor-quality consumables served.

The Governor invited students from higher institutes to meet her on the day. Students from NIT Warangal, Osmania University and Kakatiya University, among others, also shared their grievances with the Governor.

Addressing mediapersons after the interaction, Dr Soundararajan said that students mainly requested basic things, such as good education, shelter, food and training. “Whatever representations students have given, I will look into it, reach out to the departments concerned and try my best. I have given you (students) my moral support by meeting you,” she said.

The letter submitted by the six-student delegation of IIIT-Basar stated that conditions at the institute worsened since it reopened after the Covid-enforced closure. Basic amenities of education, food, water and maintenance were not up to the mark, it said.

They said their demands were falling on deaf ears and repeated protests were going unheeded.

“These series of events led us to stage a seven day peaceful protest from June 14 to 20. Despite the promises made by the education minister on June 20, which led to us calling off the protest, we still faced lack of quality food, which led to mass food poisoning in the university. So, we request you to look into our issues and take appropriate action,” the letter read.

M.S.V.N. Sai, a fourth-year student of IIIT-Basar, said the Governor promised to visit their campus and speak to the authorities concerned.

JAC chairman of Kakatiya University Tirupati Yadav, who is also a research scholar, said the students had requested the Governor to visit all 11 universities in the state, as officials were not responding to their grievances.

“After the formation of Telangana, KCR had promised fellowships of Rs 20,000 each to all research scholars, but that has not happened. In IIIT-Basar, there is no regular faculty for about 8,500 students,” he said.

Essay contest

The Governor announced that an online essay competition, on the theme ‘India at centenary year of independence - my vision’, would be held and the authors of the 75 best essays would be felicitated on August 15.

