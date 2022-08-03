  
Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Published Aug 3, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2022, 1:35 am IST
Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)
 Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)

NEW DELHI: A demand was made in Lok Sabha to name the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh after noted freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. Lok Sabha member from Machilipatnam Balashowry Vallabbhaneni raised the issue during the Zero Hour and recalled that Venkayya had designed the flag on which the national tricolour was based upon.

Vallabbhaneni, a member of the YSR Congress Party, noted that August 2 was the birth anniversary of Venkayya. He also noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the contribution of Venkayya in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio programme on Sunday where he had appealed to citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes from August 2 to 15 to mark 75 years of Independence.

...
