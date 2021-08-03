Nation Other News 03 Aug 2021 Telangana encounter ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana encounter killings: SC grants Sirpurkar panel 6 months to file report

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2021, 2:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 2:48 pm IST
The four accused were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad
Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)
 Forensic experts collect evidence from the spot where police shot dead four accused in the rape-and-murder case of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday gave another six months to the three-member inquiry commission, headed by former apex court judge V S Sirpurkar, to file the final report on encounter killing of the four accused in the case of gang-rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana asked the lawyer appearing for the inquiry panel as to how much more time it wanted to conclude the probe.

 

The bench, also comprising Justice Surya Kant, referred to a similar panel, set up to inquire into the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey in Uttar Pradesh, and said it has already filed the report.

The commission was headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan and had concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that the encounter of Dubey was staged.

Referring to the inquiry into the Hyderabad encounter killings, the bench sought to know from lawyer K Parameshwar the reason for the delay in concluding the inquiry.

The lawyer said the commission has to hear from over 130 witnesses in the matter and the COVID situation contributed to the delay as well.

 

Ok. Six months, the bench ordered.

The Sirpurkar panel was set up on December 12, 2019 to inquire into the circumstances leading to the encounter and was to submit the report in six months.

The other members of the commission include former Bombay High Court judge Rekha Sondur Baldota and ex-CBI director D R Karthikeyan.

The term of the inquiry panel has now been extended thrice. It was extended in July 2020 for the first time for six months.

While appointing the panel, the top court had stayed the proceedings pending in the Telangana High Court and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in the case and had sought an SIT report, saying no other authority shall inquire into the matter pending before the commission till further orders.

 

It had ordered that security to the three-member commission shall be provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the six-month deadline for submission of the report by the commission shall start from the first day of hearing and it shall have all the power under the Commission of Inquiry Act for conducting inquiry into the December 6, 2019, encounter deaths.

The top court had noted that "conflicting versions about the incident demand an inquiry to uncover the true facts".

It had directed that the panel would sit at Hyderabad and all the expenses including for the secretarial staff would be borne by the Telangana government. Further, the state would render all assistance required by the commission.

 

Two petitions were filed in the Supreme Court, one by lawyers G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, and the other by advocate M L Sharma, seeking independent investigation against the police officers concerned.

The PIL, filed by Mani and Yadav, claimed that the alleged encounter was "fake" and an FIR should be lodged against the police officers involved in the incident.

The Telangana Police had said that the accused were killed in an exchange of fire. The incident took place around 6.30 am when the accused were taken to the site of offence for the reconstruction of the scene of crime as part of the investigation.

 

The four accused  Mohammed Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jolu Shiva, and Jollu Naveen were arrested in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a young veterinary lady doctor in November 2019.

The four accused were shot dead on NH-44 near Hyderabad -- the same highway where the charred body of 27-year-old veterinarian was found.

The police had claimed that on November 27, 2019, the woman veterinarian was kidnapped, sexually assaulted and later found murdered.

It had said that the accused had subsequently burned the body of the woman.

 

...
Tags: hyderabad rape and murder case, veterinary doctor murder case, hyderabad encounter, telangana encounter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Flag bearers Boxer Mary Kom and Hockey player Manpreet Singh with other Indian athletes at the Oympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to invite Indian Olympics contingent to be special guests at Independence Day

A COVID-19 victim being buried in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ramp up vaccination, complete Sero survey: Central Health Team asks Kerala Government

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (PTI Photo)

Kerela CM warns stringent action against those misusing online study platforms

Modi accused them of having

'Parliament insulted': PM slams Opposition for tearing papers



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Monsoon to retreat in two months; IMD foresees normal rains

The monsoon is showing a tendency of ending on a positive note across the entire country. The monthly rainfall for the month of August is also positive. — Representational image/PTI

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Four of family drown while crossing river in Telangana

The area had witnessed rains for the past few days following which pits in the riverbed were filled with rain water. (Representational Image: PTI)

Yoga remains 'ray of hope' as world fights Covid: PM Modi

Practitioners perform a yoga position during an event to mark International Yoga Day at the Red Fort in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

Gujarat High Court (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->