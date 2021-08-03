Monsoon to retreat in two months; IMD foresees normal rains

The monsoon is showing a tendency of ending on a positive note across the entire country. The monthly rainfall for the month of August is also positive. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: As the monsoon is about to come to an end in the next two months, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted normal rains over the country. During a virtual conference on Monday, IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said the long-period average of rainfall would be around 95 to 106 percent this year, meaning the amount of rain the country receives would be 95 to 106 percent of the annual figure.

Southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, along with the Konkan area along Goa, central Maharashtra, south Gujarat, north eastern states and Bihar were likely to receive above-normal rainfall during the month, he added.

“In 2021, rainfall would be average in the country as a whole from August to September and is most likely to be normal (95 to 105 percent of long period average or LPA) with a tendency to be on the positive side of the normal,” Mohapatra said. In more good news for the southern states, July recorded a rainfall deficit of seven percent. The deficit was 25 per cent in the east and northeast India division of the IMD, whereas the south peninsula received 27 percent more rainfall than the normal.

As per the figures provided by the IMD, on an average, the state receives 912.9 mm of rainfall annually. During the southwest monsoon, it receives 755.1 mm of rainfall. For the country, the long period average for the entire country is 880.6 mm, it said.

“The monsoon is showing a tendency of ending on a positive note across the entire country. The monthly rainfall for the month of August is also positive,” he said.

For the state, the local IMD office said that the northern part of the state would witness normal rainfall which was very likely. On a negative note, it forecasted that there would be chances of below normal rainfall in the north-eastern districts of the state.

In its forecast it said: ‘Rainfall is very likely to be normal in many parts of North Telangana (white shaded), while below normal conditions are likely to occur in some parts of North East districts of Telangana. (sic)’