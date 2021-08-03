Nation Other News 03 Aug 2021 Hyderabad’s &l ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad’s ‘manja man’ becomes a loving memory

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Aug 3, 2021, 1:41 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2021, 7:31 am IST
For many of his fans, Mansoor Khan was nothing less than the curator of manja, and the tradition of fighting kites
Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image
 Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.” — DC Image

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Mansoor Khan, popularly known as the ‘manja maker from Hyderabad’, became just memories. The 90-year-old breathed his last on Sunday, surrounded by his family members at his residence Manju Maya Ka Tabela, Mata Ka Khidki, at Dabeerpura, in the Old City of Hyderabad.

He is survived by his seven sons, and one daughter.

 

“I was absolutely fond of him and used the manja made by Mansoor Khan. I have been seeing him since my childhood making manja. His passing is a matter of grief for me, and many others,” said Mohammed Hafeez, a businessman who lives in the same area where Mansoor Khan lived.

“Just last week he was discussing how we should start making manja early this year. With many schools and colleges still closed, he felt that youngsters would take to kite flying early this year and not wait till January when the festival comes around,” Mohammed Jawed Khan, one of the three of Mansoor Khan’s sons who worked with him in manja making said on Monday.

 

For many of his fans, Mansoor Khan was nothing less than the curator of manja, and the tradition of fighting kites - made from cotton string with a paste made from coating of gum, crushed glass, and Kalamanda (aloe vera).  The advent of the now banned ‘Chinese manja’ – made from synthetic string - did little to diminish the demand for Mansoor Khan’s ‘Hyderabadi manja’. Almost every shop that sells kites, would stock this fighting kite string and sellers would come from all corners of the state to buy it in bulk for resale in their localities.

 

Mohammed Safiullah, Managing Trustee of Deccan Heritage Trust who enjoys flying kites, said, “I used to purchase manja from Mansoor Khan Sahab, who was famous for Hyderabadi manja. We had to wait for hours for our turn, as one person used to purchase several kinds of manja. I preferred the Gandhak Manja made by him. With his demise, we lost a person who served for so many years in every community, regardless whether they were adults or children, making kite flying an exciting sport.”

“He made the Manja for 73 years. My father started when he was 17, and he never stopped,” Jawed Khan said.

 

Mohammdi Begum, his daughter-in-law, said, “He was a loving and kind man, always friendly with everyone, fond of children. He used to encourage kids to fly kites.”

Venu Gopal Bajaj, who has been in the kite business for the past 50 years at Gulzar Houz, said, “Mansoor Khan’s Manja is considered the finest thread for kite fights. A genuine man. So many people would ask for the Hyderabadi manja.”

“I am 55-years-old, and I have been working with my father since the time I was 12. He was always a hard worker. It was not just the popularity of manja, but his goodness towards those around him that saw a large number of people attend his funeral yesterday at the Bada Kabristan in Naga Bowli, Yakutpura,” Jawed Khan said.

 

...
Tags: mohammed mansoor khan, manja maker from hyderabad, manju maya ka tabela, mata ka khidki, mohammed jawed khan, hyderabadi manja, deccan heritage trust, mohammed safiullah, mansoor khan manja, gandhak manja, mohammadi begum, bada kabristan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 August 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with leaders of Opposition Parties during a protest march on the issue of Pegasus spyware, in New Delhi. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul invites Opposition MPS to discuss Parliament strategy

The township was supposed to have been completed in eight years with a built-up area of 30 million square feet. Representational Image. (Twitter)

HMDA shelves prestigious project, officials clueless

Former chief minister and National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah asserted that denying anyone a passport or any other government service based on an adverse police report cannot withstand legal scrutiny. Representational Image. (Twitter)

J&K parties angry at ‘no passport, no government job’ to stone-pelters diktat

Asking both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to explore if the matter could be settled through mediation, Ramana said otherwise he would have to send the matter to another bench. (Twitter)

TS, AP water dispute: Justice N.V. Ramana offers to mediate



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stolen Alam among 14 artworks to be retuned by Australia

A file picture of the Alam stolen from Hyderabad that will make its way back to India soon.
 

Olympic Chronicles: An event like none other, for so many reasons

This year, over half of the competing nations including the top nine in the final medal standings at the 2016 Summer Olympics, are sending teams made up of nearly 50% women to Tokyo. (PTI)
 

Male government staff in Kerala to give a 'no-dowry declaration' upon marriage

The State Women and Child Development Director, who doubles as the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads to properly obtain and maintain declarations from government employees, confirming that they have “not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry”. (Karnavati University)
 

Mirabai Chanu to receive free pizza for life after her Olympic victory

Free pizza being given to the family members of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu. (Photo: Twitter/@dominos_india)
 

Mirabai's mother in tears as daughter sports 'good luck' earrings

Tokyo: India's Mirabai Chanu wearing Olympic Rings ear-ring poses for photographs while standing on the podium after receiving the silver medal in women's 49 kg category weightlifting event at the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
 

The Game of The Queen: 5 iconic women chess champions

Chess has almost always been portrayed in popular media as a game of men. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)

Delhi govt to recommend doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI/File)

PVR Cinemas to reopen its theatres with 100 per cent vaccinated staff

The multiplex chain said it will continue to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs), mandated by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, as part of normal safety and hygiene standards. (Representational Image/PTI)

Gujarat: COVID-19 patient dies day after hospital collects his sperm as per HC order

Gujarat High Court (PTI)

Mapping of multiple sclerosis cases begins

MS is a rare progressive disease of the nervous system. Representational Image. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->