22 gates lifted at Sagar dam

VIJAYAWADA: With heavy inflow of water from upstream projects in Krishna River, the gates at Nagarjunasagar Dam lifted to release nearly 3.54 lakh cusecs of water downstream on Monday.

Water resources authorities maintain that as they started lifting the gates one after another from 6.30 pm on Sunday, so far, they had lifted 22 gates to a height of 10 feet out of a total of 26 gates.

At present, the reservoir is filled to a height of 587.20 ft against FRL of 590 ft with current storage of 305.62 tmcft (97.94%) against the gross capacity at FRL of 312 tmcft of water. As the reservoir is getting inflow of 3,54,288 cusecs from upstream, the authorities are releasing the same quantity of water by lifting the gates.

Meanwhile, Pulichintala project is receiving inflow of 3,13,962 cusecs resulting in the current storage of water at 40.77 tmcft (89.08%) against the gross capacity at FRL of 45.77 tmcft of water.

Meanwhile, release of huge quantities of water from upstream projects is having its impact on Prakasam barrage as at present, 2,05,547 cusecs of water is being received at the project with the same amount of water being released downstream. The reservoir is filled to the brim with a storage capacity at 3.07 tmcft of water.

The authorities sounded alert along the course of the river at the three projects downstream, urging people living in low-lying areas to be cautious.