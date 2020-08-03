Tamil Nadu weatherman forecasts massive rains in Kerala, TN and Karnataka

Pradeep John, an independent weatherman based out of Tamil Nadu, known for his accurate weather forecast, has predicted very heavy rains in Kerala, Valparai, Nilgiris and Kodagu belt in the coming days. The peak will be from August 5 to 8.

“In the last two years, the ghat areas of Idukki, Wayanad, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Valparai, and Nilgiris in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received massive rainfall in August, particularly in 2019. The shift from drought to excess rainfall was in very short period when most of the dams started overflowing. This year also, the rains were poor in these districts till now. But it is going to change this August with the formation of first low-pressure system in North Bay of Bengal,” said Tamil Nadu weatherman in his website post.

“This is the first low pressure area which will move to the core monsoon zone. It will be followed by next low-pressure in the second week of August. The first low pressure will last till August 8 or 9 followed by next low pressure which forms immediately.

Need for high alert in Kerala

Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Eranakulam, Kannur, Kasargod and Kozhikode districts will be on high alert from Monday as extreme rainfall will occur from 5 to 8. These four days are very crucial. The Coastal belt will also get rains but rainfall will be higher in the mountain Ghat region than the coastal belt.

Hotspot areas in Kerala

Peermede, Thodupuzha, Pambla Dam and Ponmudi in Idukki, Nilambur in Malappuram, Kuttiyadi and Kakkayam in Kozhikode, Thariode, Vythri and Padinjarathara in Wayand, Kakki Dam, Poringalathu and Lower Sholayar in Thrissur, Neriamangalam and Piravom in Eranakulam

Tamil Nadu

Nilgiris and Valparai will be most vulnerable to rains for next one week in Tamil Nadu. In Nilgiris, areas such as Pandalur, Devala, Gudalur, Naduvattam, Avalanche, Upper Bhavani, Parsons Valley, Mukurthy and Porthimund will get heavy rains. In Valparai region, Valparai town, Sholayar, Chinnakallar, Lower Nirar, Upper Nirar, Manomboly and Cincona will get heavy rains. Pollachi will get moderate rains. Kanyakumari – Upper Kodayar belt will get heavy rains. In Theni, rains will be confined to Periyar Dam-Thekkady belt. Chennai will get fast moving rains. Districts like Tiruppur and Coimbatore areas will get moderate when clouds cross Western Ghats.

Karnataka

In Kodagu, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Naladi, Surlabhi will be the hotspots. In Chikmagalur, Kottigehera, Kerekatte and Kigga will get extreme downpour. In Shimoga, Agumbe, Hulikal, Mastikatte, Yadur, Cogar, Megarvalli, Nagavalli and Nagara will be hotspots. In Udupi, Kollur belt will be the hotspot.

In Belgaum, Khanapur taluk will be lashed by rains in Amagaon, Gavali and Kanakumbi areas. In Uttar Kannada, Nilkund, Gokrana, Castle Rock, Anasi and Gersoppa will get massive rainfall. Other districts such as Mangalore belt in Dakshina Kannada, Haasan region of Sakleshpur will also get extreme rainfall.

“In another 10 to 15 days, outflow of water from Karnataka dams is expected to reach its peak, a once in a 20-year occurance. There are high chances for Mettur dam water levels to touch 120 feet, three years in a row,” added the Tamil Nadu weatherman.