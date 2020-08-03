132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Other News 03 Aug 2020 Tamil Nadu weatherma ...
Nation, In Other News

Tamil Nadu weatherman forecasts massive rains in Kerala, TN and Karnataka

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Aug 3, 2020, 4:10 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
Third year in row, massive rains expected in Kerala, Kodagu, Valparai and Nilgiris
A flooded road in Tripunithura near Kochi. — DC photo
 A flooded road in Tripunithura near Kochi. — DC photo

Pradeep John, an independent weatherman based out of Tamil Nadu, known for his accurate weather forecast, has predicted very heavy rains in Kerala, Valparai, Nilgiris and Kodagu belt in the coming days. The peak will be from August 5 to 8.

“In the last two years, the ghat areas of Idukki, Wayanad, Kodagu, Chikkamagalur, Malappuram, Thrissur, Valparai, and Nilgiris in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka received massive rainfall in August, particularly in 2019. The shift from drought to excess rainfall was in very short period when most of the dams started overflowing. This year also, the rains were poor in these districts till now. But it is going to change this August with the formation of first low-pressure system in North Bay of Bengal,” said Tamil Nadu weatherman in his website post.

 

“This is the first low pressure area which will move to the core monsoon zone. It will be followed by next low-pressure in the second week of August. The first low pressure will last till August 8 or 9 followed by next low pressure which forms immediately.

Need for high alert in Kerala
Idukki, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Eranakulam, Kannur, Kasargod and Kozhikode districts will be on high alert from Monday as extreme rainfall will occur from 5 to 8. These four days are very crucial. The Coastal belt will also get rains but rainfall will be higher in the mountain Ghat region than the coastal belt.

 

Hotspot areas in Kerala
Peermede, Thodupuzha, Pambla Dam and Ponmudi in Idukki, Nilambur in Malappuram, Kuttiyadi and Kakkayam in Kozhikode, Thariode, Vythri and Padinjarathara in Wayand, Kakki Dam, Poringalathu and Lower Sholayar in Thrissur, Neriamangalam and Piravom in Eranakulam

Tamil Nadu
Nilgiris and Valparai will be most vulnerable to rains for next one week in Tamil Nadu. In Nilgiris, areas such as Pandalur, Devala, Gudalur, Naduvattam, Avalanche, Upper Bhavani, Parsons Valley, Mukurthy and Porthimund will get heavy rains. In Valparai region, Valparai town, Sholayar, Chinnakallar, Lower Nirar, Upper Nirar, Manomboly and Cincona will get heavy rains. Pollachi will get moderate rains. Kanyakumari – Upper Kodayar belt will get heavy rains. In Theni, rains will be confined to Periyar Dam-Thekkady belt. Chennai will get fast moving rains.  Districts like Tiruppur and Coimbatore areas will get moderate when clouds cross Western Ghats.

 

Karnataka
In Kodagu, Talacauvery, Bhagamandala, Naladi, Surlabhi will be the hotspots. In Chikmagalur, Kottigehera, Kerekatte and Kigga will get extreme downpour. In Shimoga, Agumbe, Hulikal, Mastikatte, Yadur, Cogar, Megarvalli, Nagavalli and Nagara will be hotspots. In Udupi,  Kollur belt will be the hotspot.

In Belgaum, Khanapur taluk will be lashed by rains in Amagaon, Gavali and Kanakumbi areas. In Uttar Kannada, Nilkund, Gokrana, Castle Rock, Anasi and Gersoppa will get massive rainfall. Other districts such as Mangalore belt in Dakshina Kannada, Haasan region of Sakleshpur will also get extreme rainfall.

 

“In another 10 to 15 days, outflow of water from Karnataka dams is expected to reach its peak, a once in a 20-year occurance. There are high chances for Mettur dam water levels to touch 120 feet, three years in a row,” added the Tamil Nadu weatherman.

...
Tags: kerala weather, tamil nadu rains, karnataka rain forecast, tamil nadu weatherman, imd, kerala monsoon
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Two sets of dresses have been made — one is green, while the other is orange. PTI photo

Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya: Here's all about Ram Lalla's costume for the big day

Sumesh, who came to the UAE a year ago, worked as a designer in Sharjah's Muwaileh area. (Representational Image)

Kerala engineer falls to death from building in Sharjah on Eid day

Army Band members perform to honour the COVID-19 warriors as they take part in 74th Independence Day celebrations, at Tipu Sultan's summer palace in Bengaluru. PTI photo

Bengaluru's recovery rate just above half the national average

Hyderabad airport. (DC File Photo)

Hyderabad airport gets mass fever screening system for international arrivals



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Curbs in Kashmir Valley, markets shut to mark one year of Article 370 abrogation

A marketplace which had recently opened up after unlock remains shut in Srinagar. PTI photo

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham