Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests COVID-19 positive

Chennai: Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Coronavirus on Sunday when the total number of new infections in the State was 5875 with Chennai accounting for 1065.

Fatalities in the State too was high at 98 with some districts showing a spike in deaths. Thiruvallur had eight deaths, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Virudhunagar six each, Kanchipuram five and Chengalpattu and Kanyakumari four each. In Chennai it was 17.

The Governor, who visited the Kauvery Hospitals for tests and assessments, was asymptomatic and clinically stable, a press release from the hospital said, adding that he had been advised home isolation since the infection was mild.

He would be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery Hospital, the release added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy warned private hospitals that overcharged people for Coronavirus treatment of severe action.

In a tweet, the Chief Minister said private hospitals should display the government approved rates for treatment of Coronavirus prominently for the people to see.

Some of the districts that topped in infections were Chengalpattu 446, Kanchipuram 293, Kanyakumari 200, Theni 309, Thiruvallur 317, Thoothukudi 271, Tirunelveli 201 and Virudhunagar 337.