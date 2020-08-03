132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Other News 03 Aug 2020 Sushant case: CM Nit ...
Nation, In Other News

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), is in Mumbai to lead a special investigation team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput
IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday voiced strong disapproval of the "forcible" quarantine of an IPS officer from Patna, hours after he landed in Mumbai to lead a Special Investigation Team probing the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"Whatever has been done to him is inappropriate," Kumar said when asked about Vinay Tiwari, SP City (East), who is in Mumbai to investigate an "abetment to suicide" case.

 

He also said the matter has been taken up with the authorities in Maharashtra by DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

"He (Pandey) will himself speak to the authorities concerned," Kumar said.

When asked about whether he would himself have a word with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray, the Bihar chief minister said, "It is not a political matter. The issue at hand is a legal obligation of the Bihar police. We will make all possible efforts to fulfil the same."

He, however, ducked queries about recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter, the demand for which has been raised by at least two of the deceased actor's sisters.

 

The chief minister was approached by journalists at a park where he tied a 'rakhi' around a tree on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

He was flanked by key aides including his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, a senior BJP leader, who has been vociferous in charging the Maharashtra government with non- cooperation with the Bihar police team.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 24.

The Bihar police got involved in the matter after Rajput's father lodged an FIR, more than a month after his son's death, accusing actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family members of abetting the suicide.

 

Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday charged that Vinay Tiwari has been "forcibly quarantined" by the civic authorities in Mumbai.

The DGP, who broke the news himself on his twitter handle past midnight, also shared a video footage of Tiwari, lodged in a Maharashtra police establishment with the quarantine stamp on his hand.

Pandey alleged that Tiwari was denied accommodation inside the IPS officer's mess and was made to stay at a guest house in the Goregaon suburb.

He also expressed frustration over the fact that on account of the "forcible" quarantine by municipal authorities, Tiwari will not be able to carry out the investigation.

 

...
Tags: vinay tiwari, bihar police, mumbai police, cm nitish kumar, quarantine, ips officer, mumbai, sushant singh rajput case, sushant death case
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


