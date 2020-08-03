131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,804,258

52,087

Recovered

1,186,981

39,966

Deaths

38,158

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Other News 03 Aug 2020 Fear of another Augu ...
Nation, In Other News

Fear of another August deluge as rains intensify in Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Aug 3, 2020, 11:52 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 11:53 am IST
Heavy rains continue in Kerala, Orange alert in four districts, yellow alert in nine districts
A resident is being shifted from the inundated P&T colony in Gandhi Nagar, Kochi.— DC Photo
  A resident is being shifted from the inundated P&T colony in Gandhi Nagar, Kochi.— DC Photo

August is here and Keralites are scared over the intensifying the Southwest monsoon and the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) prediction on heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala this week. In 2018 and 2019, the state witnessed great deluge causing extensive devastation. Residents of vulnerable villages, riverbanks and hilly areas are worried over chances for hat trick flood in the state.

All districts are getting heavy rains in last two days and the IMD has predicted strong wind reaching up to 50 to 60 kilometres per hour over Kerala and Karnataka coasts. A low pressure system expected to form over northwest Bay of Bengal on Tuesday which is likely to develop into deep depression might bring heavy rainfall across the state, according to weather forecast.

 

Orange alert has been issued for Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod districts while yellow alert sounded for all other districts except Palakakd.

Local self governments and district administrations have been put on vigil in the wake of intensifying rains and IMD forecast. Most parts of Kochi city and outskirts were inundated during heavy rains last week causing huge loss to shops and commercial establishments which are already hit by the business loss due to COVID-19. Though the district administration initiated programme called ‘operation breakthrough’ to resolve the perennial issue of flooding in Kochi, it failed to have any positive impact.

 

In the wake of pandemic situation, setting up relief camps as per COVID-19 health protocol and rehabilitating affected people will be tough challenge for authorities.

Since the state witnessed extreme weather events in August in last two years, the State Disaster Management Authority has taken all preventive measures. Few agencies and independent weather forecasters like Pradeep John, known as Tamil Nadu weatherman, has predicted chances for a hat trick flood for Kerala.

In 2018 and 2019, the state received highest amount of rainfall during the first and second weeks of August. In 2018, the state witnessed extreme rainfall of 2517 mm during the Southwest monsoon from June to September while the amount of rainfall in 2019 was 2310 mm. Both years recorded much higher than the normal average rainfall during the southwest monsoon.

 

...
Tags: kerala monsoon, kerala rains, imd
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Centre has written to all states and Union Territories stating that smartphones and tablet devices should be allowed for hospitalised COVID-19 patients. (Representative Image)

Centre asks states, UTs to allow COVID patients to use smartphones in hospitals

Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit tests COVID-19 positive

Digvijay Singh on Sunday bringing in Rahul Gandhi directly, saying the former Congress chief should be more active inside Parliament and undertake “yatras” across India. (PTI Photo)

Old vs young war within Congress flares up

Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kona Raghupati. (File photo)

AP Deputy Speaker Raghupati, wife test Covid positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Nine die in Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drinks

Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham