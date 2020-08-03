132nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,807,250

52,087

Recovered

1,188,389

39,966

Deaths

38,188

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6766048609551 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
Nation Other News 03 Aug 2020 Curbs in Kashmir Val ...
Nation, In Other News

Curbs in Kashmir Valley, markets shut to mark one year of Article 370 abrogation

PTI
Published Aug 3, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 1:28 pm IST
The restrictions come two days ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status
A marketplace which had recently opened up after unlock remains shut in Srinagar. PTI photo
 A marketplace which had recently opened up after unlock remains shut in Srinagar. PTI photo

Srinagar: Restrictions were imposed in the Kashmir valley on Monday, with officials saying that the curbs have been enforced as part of efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The restrictions come two days ahead of the first anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

 

No movement of people, except essential services and medical emergencies, was being allowed, the officials said.

The authorities sealed most of the roads and market places and sought the cooperation of the public to make the lock down a success.

District magistrates said strict implementation of the lockdown restrictions was ordered in view of the spike in the number of coronavirus cases.

Markets and business establishments across the valley were shut on Monday, while public transport was off the roads, the officials said.

However, government employees and banks have been exempted from the restrictions on producing valid identity cards or movement passes.

 

Construction and developmental activities have also been exempted, they added.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at several places across the valley to enforce the lockdown, the officials said, adding any violation would invite strict action.

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 444 new coronavirus cases with 206 from Jammu region and 238 from the valley.

While Udhampur district in Jammu region recorded the highest of 69 new positive cases followed by 65 in Jammu District, Srinagar had 62 cases.

The union territory has witnessed a spike in the number of positive cases in the last few weeks.

 

While officials maintained that restrictions were in view of the COVID-19 situation, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti said the heightened security arrangements in the valley were being undertaken to ensure that "anger and frustration felt by people" against the Centre's decision "remain hidden".

"Suddenly, there is heightened security & surveillance in the valley. Not like non discriminatory COVID virus will be more active in the days approaching 5th August so clearly this is being done to ensure that anger & frustration felt by people here remain hidden," Iltija posted on her mother's Twitter handle which she has been using since Mehbooba was taken into custody in August last year.

 

The Centre on August 5 last year revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

...
Tags: jammu and kashmir, kashmir abrogation one year, abrogation of article 370
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Latest From Nation

IPS Officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Sushant case: CM Nitish terms IPS officer's forcible quarantine inappropriate

Ravi Shankar Prasad (File photo)

IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who met Amit Shah recently in self-isolation

A boy stands near a coronavirus themed idol for Puja festivities at a workshop in Bengaluru. — PTI photo

Karnataka CM's daughter corona positive, son under home quarantine

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay (left). (DC file photo)

Oldies ignored: Telangana BJP chief Sanjay wins Delhi approval for his young team



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas

Representational image (AP)

India optimistic about Chabahar-Zahedan railway project with Iran

The Iranian sea-port of Chabahar has proved crucial for India as it provides sea-land connectivity to Afghanistan bypassing the land route through Pakistan. (Representative Image)

Now coronavirus starts getting active in Karimnagar

Karimnagar is not longer a safe haven away from the coronavirus. (ANI)

Ram mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Soil from RSS headquarters sent to Ayodhya

(Representational image)

Nine die in Andhra Pradesh after consuming sanitizer mixed with soft drinks

Liquor trouble in Andhra Pradesh.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham