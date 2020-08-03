131st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,804,258

52,087

Recovered

1,186,981

39,966

Deaths

38,158

753

Maharashtra44122827680915576 Tamil Nadu2576131964834132 Andhra Pradesh158764828861474 Delhi1376771233174004 Karnataka134819577252496 Uttar Pradesh92921533571730 West Bengal75516527301678 Telangana6667747590540 Gujarat63675466892482 Bihar5727036637322 Rajasthan4441031216706 Assam4290532385105 Haryana3651929690433 Odisha3491321955236 Madhya Pradesh3353523550886 Kerala259121446383 Jammu and Kashmir2141613127396 Punjab1785311466423 Jharkhand121884513115 Chhatisgarh9608699158 Uttarakhand7593443786 Goa6530466853 Tripura5248346323 Puducherry3806230952 Manipur283117377 Himachal Pradesh2654150813 Arunachal Pradesh19359693 Nagaland19356484 Chandigarh111769819 Meghalaya8742645 Sikkim6582891 Mizoram4702580
AP Deputy Speaker Raghupati, wife test Covid positive

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 3, 2020, 9:34 am IST
Updated Aug 3, 2020, 9:34 am IST
8,555 new cases, 68 deaths reported in 24 hours
Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kona Raghupati. (File photo)
 Andhra Pradesh deputy speaker Kona Raghupati. (File photo)

Vijayawada: There was a slight relief on Sunday as 8,555 COVID-19 positive cases were recorded across Andhra Pradesh, which is considerably less than the average of 10,000 cases that have been reported in the past few days.

Among the positives detected on Sunday were deputy speaker Kona Raghupati and his wife. Raghupati released a selfie video in which he said he was suffering from fever and when he and his wife went for a corona test, it showed positive. He said as per the suggestions of doctors, they will be in home quarantine for a week.

 

As many as 68 new deaths reported in the past 24 hours, taking the overall toll to 1474. The total positive cases increased to 1,58,764. As many as 82,886 patients were discharged after completion of treatment and 74,404 patients are undergoing treatment across Andhra Pradesh.

The highest number of 11 deaths was registered in Krishna district, followed by eight in Guntur, seven each in Visakhapatnam and East Godavari, six each in Kurnool and Nellore, five in Srikakulam, four in Prakasam, three each in Kadapa, Vizianagaram, West Godavari and Anantapur districts.

 

As many as 52,834 tests conducted in the past 24-hours in which 8,555 were diagnosed positive. AP tested a total of 20,65,407 samples, which is the highest in the country. As many as 6,272 recovered patients were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours. The highest number of positive cases of 1,227 was registered in Visakhapatnam district increasing its total to 13,147 in which 9,456 are active cases.

Kurnool district is in second place having registered 996 new cases and taking the total to 19,077 in which 8819 remain active cases.

 

East Godavari district is third with 930 new cases. Of the overall 22,201 positive cases, 8,496 are active. Around 781 positive cases were registered in Chittoor district thereby increasing the total positive cases to 12108 in which 5647 are active.

As many as 696 positive cases were reported in Anantapur district taking the total to16,523 of which 8390 remain active cases. With 639 new cases, Guntur district’s tally rose to 16,308 in which 7120 are active cases. Vizianagaram district reported 637 new positive cases with the overall tally standing at 4,960 in which 2695 remain active cases. With 550 new cases, West Godavari district’s total has touched 13,354 and of which 5,622 were active cases. New cases of 492 were registered in Srikakulam district increasing the total to 7517 and the active ones standing at 3,301.

 

In Nellore district, 448 new cases were registered to take the total positive cases to 8323 in which 5040 were active cases. Kadapa district reported 396 new cases while taking its overall figure to 8819. Of them, 4,582 are active cases.

Prakasam district with 384 new cases saw the total cases touch 5,953 and of which 2696 remain active cases.

In Krishna district, 379 new corona positive cases were registered in the past 24 hours increasing the overall total to 7,579 with the active cases being 2,540.

