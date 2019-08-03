Nation Other News 03 Aug 2019 PM Modi addresses ne ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi addresses newly elected MPs, uges them to become 'kushal saansad'

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 3:51 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 3:57 pm IST
The 'abhyas varg' is being attended by MPs from both lower and upper house and is being considered crucial to understand the party.
PM Narendra Modi at two-day trqaining programme in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 PM Narendra Modi at two-day trqaining programme in New Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, gave lessons to the newly-electged BJP MPs on how to become a successful public representative.

According to those who attended a two-day 'Abhyas Varga' (training sesson) being held in parliament premises, he asked the MPs to remain connected with their well-wishers who had worked for their success in their respective constituencies.

 

PM Modi's address, which may have lasted for not more than ten to fifteen minutes, was a lesson on how to become a 'kushal saansad' (efficient MP).

Elaborating on what was told to the members, a senior leader quoted PM as saying, "Just like a mother-law becomes insecure when her son gets married and focus his attention towards the wife, your favourite people in the constituency also feel the same. They think now that you have become a neta, you won't pick their phones or attend to them. A successful leader is one who strikes a balance between both his work and his people."

While the prime minister spoke on how to become an 'efficient MP', party's working president J P Nadda spoke on organisation expansion and party's mantra of 'paanch nishthayen' (that include Rashtriyata (nationalism), democracy, gandhiwadi samajwad (Gandhian socialism), sarvadharm sambhav (religious harmony) and polictics guided by morals.

The 'abhyas varg' is being attended by MPs from both lower and upper house and is being considered crucial to understand the party, its ideology and work.

The two-day training programme was inaugurated in the presence of Prime minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP working president JP Nadda.

On the agenda of the two-day 'Abhyas Varga' training programme is a focused group discussion on 'Situation in West Bengal' and a session that imparts NaMo App training to parliamentarians among other things.

...
Tags: abhyas varga, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

'BJP is communicating and reaching out to people and voters, while the opposition is communicating with the EVM. The opposition is unable to understand that EVM is a machine and does not cast votes. Votes are cast by voters and if we communicate with voters we can certainly get votes,' Fadnavis said. (Photo: File)

'Never seen such frustrated, desperate, directionless opposition,' says Fadnavis

The top court also ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao rape case: CBI team visits Sitapur jail to grill Kuldeep Singh Sengar

Yediyurappa was sworn-in as the 25th chief minister of Karnataka on July 26, following the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) government after it lost the trust vote. (Photo: File)

Yediyurappa to meet Prime Minister on August 6

CBI had sought seven-days custody remand of truck driver Ashish kumar Pal and cleaner Mohan of the Rae Bareli accident case from the court of special judicial magistrate (CBI) Anuradha Shukla. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao rape case: CBI gets 3-day remand of truck driver, cleaner



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
 

23-year-old Indian-origin doctor crowned Miss England

Mukherjee was born in India. Her family relocated to the UK when she was nine. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Is there a need for anti-rejection drugs after transplant?

Without the need for long-term anti-rejection drugs, islet cell transplants could become the treatment option of choice, and possibly a cure, for many people burdened by type 1 diabetes. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Facebook to open-source algorithms to identify child sexual exploitation

The algorithms have been released on Github and Facebook hopes that developers and other companies will make use of it to identify harmful content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award. (Photo; File)

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)

2018 international air travel grew 6.9pc, UK citizens biggest global travellers: IATA

The real cost of air transport has more than halved over the last 20 years (to around 78 US cents per revenue tonne-kilometer, or RTK), according to IATA data. (Photo: File | Representative)

IMD warns about 'extremely heavy rainfall' in 5 districts of Maharashtra on August 4

Meanwhile, despite the increased activity of the south west monsoon over Maharashtra, 11 districts in the state are still deficient of their normal rainfall at the end of July, according to IMD. (Photo: DC)

A stitch in time: The artisans of Katna

What: Kathna’s Kantha When: Aug. 7 to Aug. 10 Where: Ambara, overlooking Ulsoor lake
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham