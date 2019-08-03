Nation Other News 03 Aug 2019 Andhra Pradesh: Goda ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh: Godavari in spate, state, NDRF, Navy on high alert

ANI
Published Aug 3, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Updated Aug 3, 2019, 8:43 pm IST
Almost 400 villages have been inundated with water in both the districts following a heavy downpour.
Photo: Representational image
 Photo: Representational image

East/West Godavari District: Following heavy downpour in the region, the Godavari River in East and West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh, is flowing precariously at various places.

Almost 400 villages have been inundated with water in both the districts following a heavy downpour.

 

Authorities have already issued a flood warning in both the districts and second warning may be issued by the authorities by Saturday evening. The officials are in the process of evacuating the people residing in low lying areas.

According to the officials, at Dowlaiswaram, all 175 gates of the barrage were lifted and 9.27 lakh cusec of water has been released into the Bay of Bengal.

The barrage is receiving 9.34 lakh cusecs of floodwater as of now.
In Polavaram, the projects areas have been affected by the flood and project spillway has been drowned in the flood.

Water is overflowing 2meters above the average level. Flood water at Cofferdam has reached at 28 meters following a massive downpour.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has directed the officials in the flood-affected regions to take respective measures, in both the Godavari districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire fighting teams have been deployed in different parts across the districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has appealed to the people reiding in the low lying areas to cooperate in the rescue operations.

...
Tags: godavari, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Photo: Representational image

WB: BSF arrests 7 smugglers, seizes 6 kg ganja, 1287 bottles of Phensedyl

Hundred of thousands of tourists which include foreigners, pilgrims, students and labourers from other parts of the country started leaving the Kashmir Valley on Friday after the government notification asked them to return home. (Photo: AP | Representative)

UK, Germany issue advisories to citizens against travel to J&K

Probe in the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Unnao: Survivor develops pneumonia; hospital says 'critical but stable'



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rathore sings at BJP's 'Abhyas Varga', Supriyo, Manoj, Ravi Kishan join him

Rajyavardhan Rathore (Photo: Instagram)
 

2000 railway stations equipped with free wifi

Railway Minister Piyuh Goyal (Photo: ANI)
 

2000 kilogram fruits offered to Goddess for 'good monsoon rain' in Tamil Nadu

More than 28 varieties of fruits were seen gracing the walls of the temple and adorning the idols. Garlands and offerings made of fruits were extended by the devotees queued up at the Mahali Amman Temple during the pooja. (Photo: ANI)
 

Maruti XL6 interior, other details revealed in official images

The Maruti Suzuki XL6 will go on sale on 21 August 2019.
 

Did you know? Parineeti Chopra got injured while shooting ‘Khadke Glassy’ song

Parineeti Chopra.
 

Hyundai Kona Electric now cheaper by Rs 1.58 lakh!

Electric SUV has ARAI claimed range of over 450km from 39.2kWh battery pack.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Journalist Ravish Kumar wins 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award

He is among five individuals who were declared winners of the award. (Photo; File)

Retire in style: Class IV employee takes chopper to ride home on last day of work

Kure Ram had decided to retire in style as his family booked a chopper to fly him home from the Neemka government school, located barely two kilometres away, where he worked for 40 years. (Representational Image)

2018 international air travel grew 6.9pc, UK citizens biggest global travellers: IATA

The real cost of air transport has more than halved over the last 20 years (to around 78 US cents per revenue tonne-kilometer, or RTK), according to IATA data. (Photo: File | Representative)

Government to prepare NPR to lay foundation for pan-India NRC

The reason for excluding Assam is because of the ongoing exercise of NRC in the state. (Photo: Representational image)

IMD warns about 'extremely heavy rainfall' in 5 districts of Maharashtra on August 4

Meanwhile, despite the increased activity of the south west monsoon over Maharashtra, 11 districts in the state are still deficient of their normal rainfall at the end of July, according to IMD. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham