Andhra Pradesh: Godavari in spate, state, NDRF, Navy on high alert

East/West Godavari District: Following heavy downpour in the region, the Godavari River in East and West Godavari District of Andhra Pradesh, is flowing precariously at various places.

Almost 400 villages have been inundated with water in both the districts following a heavy downpour.

Authorities have already issued a flood warning in both the districts and second warning may be issued by the authorities by Saturday evening. The officials are in the process of evacuating the people residing in low lying areas.

According to the officials, at Dowlaiswaram, all 175 gates of the barrage were lifted and 9.27 lakh cusec of water has been released into the Bay of Bengal.

The barrage is receiving 9.34 lakh cusecs of floodwater as of now.

In Polavaram, the projects areas have been affected by the flood and project spillway has been drowned in the flood.

Water is overflowing 2meters above the average level. Flood water at Cofferdam has reached at 28 meters following a massive downpour.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has directed the officials in the flood-affected regions to take respective measures, in both the Godavari districts.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and fire fighting teams have been deployed in different parts across the districts.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has appealed to the people reiding in the low lying areas to cooperate in the rescue operations.