Telangana land for Velama, Kamma buildings
Nation, In Other News

Telangana land for Velama, Kamma buildings

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 3, 2021, 1:24 am IST
Updated Jul 3, 2021, 1:24 am IST
The market value of these land parcels is said to be up to Rs 50 crore per acre
Telangana CM KCR. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)
 Telangana CM KCR. (Photo:Twitter@TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: The state government on Friday issued orders allotting five acres of land each to the Velama and Kamma communities in Serilingampally mandal for construction of their ‘community bhavans’. The market value of these land parcels is said to be up to Rs 50 crore per acre.

The plot adjacent to HiTec City road and abutting the National Academy of Construction (NAC) road in Khanamet village was allotted to the All India Velama Association while another site, abutting the road to Ayyappa Society was allotted to the Kamma Vari Seva Sanghala Samakya.

 

These allotments are part of the TRS government's policy to allot land parcels to caste organisations in and around Hyderabad to build community halls, ‘Atma Gaurava Bhavanalu (self respect bhavans)” and create other facilities for the welfare of the respective communities.

The government has so far allotted 82.3 acres of land for 25 BC castes in Uppal Bagayat layout, and for another 40 sub-castes in Bata Singaram in addition to land given to 13 BC castes in Kokapet.

Besides allotting the land, the government has sanctioned Rs 95.25 crore towards the construction of BC Atma Gaurava buildings.

 


Tags: velama, kamma, community bhavans, trs government, telangana, kcr
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


