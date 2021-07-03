Plastics dominate Hyderabad environments despite ban

GHMC officials are allowing plastic material even during state-sponsored programmes like Haritha Haram, Pattana Pragathi, and Swachh Abhiyaan activities. (Representational Photo:DC)

HYDERABAD: GHMC and other government departments are ignoring their own orders banning single-use plastics, particularly in the form of banners and flexies that end up damaging the environment.

Authorities have not bothered on insisting that all banners or posters be made of cloth. Instead, they are allowing plastic material even during state-sponsored programmes like Haritha Haram, Pattana Pragathi, and Swachh Abhiyaan activities.

Officials are turning a blind eye despite banned single-use plastics being utilised in government offices. The Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), which has levied penalties on hawkers, petty shopkeepers, and even GHMC mayor Gadwal R. Vijayalakshmi, is not taking any measures to protect the environment from toxic plastic.

Currently, 6,500 metric tonnes (MT) of municipal solid waste is being generated in the city, of which 500–600 MT is in the form of plastic waste, despite GHMC preparing an action plan to completely ban plastic use by 2022.

Ironically, even proclamations and awareness campaigns about such a ban are being carried out through use vinyl flexies. Single use plastic water bottles are being used in every GHMC office, right from circle level to corporation headquarters. Among the violators are offices of city mayor, GHMC commissioner and deputy commissioners. Flexies printed on plastic materials adorn Swachh auto tippers, monsoon action team vehicles, instant road repair team vehicles, and DCMs deployed for Pattana Pragathi programme.

Municipal administration principal secretary Arvind Kumar, who has asked the civic body to remove plastic hoardings, flexies, posters and banners in the city and notify all that these are not permitted. However, his instructions have been ignored.

Arvind Kumar had previously announced that EV&DM wing will levy penalties on institutions and persons using plastics. But nothing of that sort has happened. Even ministers, MLAs, corporators and other public representatives are violating these norms.

GHMC officials have avoided any comment on the issue when approached by Deccan Chronicle.