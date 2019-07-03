WB: Traders protest in Siliguri against denial of permission for Rath Yatra

Siliguri: Traders in Ghogomali area of West Bengal's Siliguri on Wednesday protested against the denial of permission by the administration for the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival tomorrow.

They, however, dispersed after police reached the spot and gave an assurance that permission for the festival would be granted.

Earlier, a protestor told ANI, "We have been celebrating this festival for the last 22 years. However, TMC Councillor Ranjan Shil Sharma along with the administration is not providing us permission this time, that is why we are protesting."