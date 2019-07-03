Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 03 Jul 2019 TRS unhappy on KCR&# ...
Nation, In Other News

TRS unhappy on KCR's non-inclusion in committee of CM's on agriculture

PTI
Published Jul 3, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 9:09 pm IST
Central Government had on July 1 appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the convener of the high-powered committee.
TRS said the BJP-led NDA government has replicated the Rytu Bandhu scheme under which farmers are given financial assistance. (Photo: File)
 TRS said the BJP-led NDA government has replicated the Rytu Bandhu scheme under which farmers are given financial assistance. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS Wednesday flayed the NDA government for not including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the high-powered committee of Chief Ministers on Transformation for Indian Agriculture, saying his expertise in farmers' welfare would have aided in development.

"All these experiences (many schemes implemented by Rao in Telangana) would have been definitely better utilised had he been there in the committee.

 

He would have contributed towards the development and given ideas for the betterment of farmers," Telangana Rashtra Samithi spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan said.

The union government had on July 1 appointed Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the convener of the high-powered committee.

"I will not say that the Centre needs to reconsider its decision, but that his presence in the committee would definitely have benefited the country and not just farmers and agricultural growth, he said.

The nine-member committee, including Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat, will submit its report within two months.

Khan claimed that various programmes like Rytu Bandhu, 24-hour power for farmers for agriculture and water management taken up in Telangana for agricultural development had "path-breaking results" and were appreciated throughout the country.

He said the BJP-led NDA government has replicated the Rytu Bandhu scheme under which farmers are given financial assistance.

...
Tags: telangana, farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A case was registered against Rao in connection with Naxal attack case in 2005 at Pirumani Police Station in Pavaguda. (Photo: File)

Karnataka: Varavara Rao taken into custody in 2005 Naxal-attack case

The question was raised during the Question Hour over the issue of alleged corruption in works carried out by the central public works department (CPWD) in houses allocated to members of Parliament. (Photo: Twitter)

BJP member raises in Rajya Sabha issue of corruption in CPWD works

The villagers surrounded and killed the leopard with sticks in Kurubarahalli village of Chitradurga district, some 200 km from state capital Bengaluru. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @harishupadhya)

Watch: Leopard beaten to death with sticks, stones by mob in Karnataka

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, who is the in-charge of the by-polls, held discussions with Gujarat Congress in-charge Rajeev Satav after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi. In the meeting, the decision to scoop up the MLAs and place them in a separate state was taken. (Photo: ANI)

Wary of horse trading ahead of RS by-polls, Gujarat Cong to move 65 MLAs to Abu



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

12 killed, 20 injured in Karnataka road mishap

Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)

2 UP teenagers jump off bridge into river to shoot Tiktok video; one missing

A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique. (Representational Image)

Government holds power to take action against corrupt officials: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh (Photo: FIle)

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham