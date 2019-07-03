Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 03 Jul 2019 Sedition law to rema ...
Nation, In Other News

Sedition law to remain; need it to fight anti-national elements

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : AISHWARYA SHUKLA
Published Jul 3, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 6:32 pm IST
The sedition law has provision for minimum three-years in jail and a maximum life term, has been invoked numerous times.
The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”. (Photo: ANI)
 The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday said there was no proposal to scrap the sedition law under the Indian Penal Code.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Upper House that the provision was required “to effectively combat anti-national, secessionist and terrorist elements”.

 

He was responding to a written question by Telangana Rashtra Samiti MP Banda Prakash who had asked if the government was considering to scrap the colonial law.

The Indian Express quoted Rai, “There is no proposal to scrap the provision under the IPC dealing with the offence of sedition. There is a need to effectively combat anti-national, secessionist and terrorist elements.”

The sedition law has provision for minimum three-years in jail and a maximum life term, has been invoked numerous times.

The Congress had promised to remove the sedition law if voted to power.

“Omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (that defines the offence of ‘sedition’) that has been misused and, in any event, has become redundant because of subsequent laws,” the manifesto had said.

The BJP had criticised the Congress for making the promise. The then home Minister Rajnath Singh had said the National Democratic Alliance would work towards strengthening the sedition law which will help in dealing stringently with “anti-national elements”.

...
Tags: sedition
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Representative Image.

Hindu outfits stage protest against cow slaughter

'This is the official account of Rahul Gandhi | Member of the Indian National Congress| Member of Parliament,' his bio on Twitter now reads. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'

Earlier in the day, Rahul stressed that he is no longer the president of the Congress, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. (Photo: File)

Mixed reaction to Rahul's decision to stick to his resignation

Vora, served as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 1985 to 1988 before he was made a minister in the union cabinet. He was also the Governor of Uttar Pradesh from 1993 to 1996. (Photo: ANI)

Motilal Vora, 90, appointed interim Congress president



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Mumbai police officer rescues dog from drowning

The latest video of a Mumbai police officer rescuing a dog from drowning will reaffirm your faith in humanity. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

12 killed, 20 injured in Karnataka road mishap

Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)

2 UP teenagers jump off bridge into river to shoot Tiktok video; one missing

A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique. (Representational Image)

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)

J&K Police seizes camera-fitted drone flying over Kishtwar jail

Photo: Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham