Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 03 Jul 2019 Effective steps need ...
Nation, In Other News

Effective steps needed to deal with obscenity in media: I&B Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 3, 2019, 3:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 3, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Javadekar said though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he believed that more steps could be taken in this regard.
Yadav said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of alcoholism and nudity has been on the rise. (Photo: ANI)
 Yadav said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of alcoholism and nudity has been on the rise. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar in his reply to a question in the parliament said “more effective steps” are needed to curb obscene and vulgar advertisements in the media.

The question was asked by senior Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav in Rajya Sabha, Javadekar said though the government has dealt with over 6,700 complaints so far, he believed that more steps could be taken in this regard.

 

“I believe more effective steps are required,” The Indian Express quoted Javadekar.

Discussing the alleged rise in obscenity and vulgarity in advertisements shown in all forms of media, Yadav demanded a ban on such advertisements, saying that this vulgarity was responsible for increasing crime against women.

Yadav said the country was moving towards a “moral crisis” and the spread of alcoholism and nudity has been on the rise.

His fellow party member Jaya Bachchan also raised the issue of increase in crime against women and gender inequality in the Parliament.

...
Tags: prakash javadekar, ram gopal yadav
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The under-construction Panshet dam breached in the early hours, leading to massive floods in Pune and surrounding areas. (Photo: Twitter | @goredhiraj1)

Flashback: Tiware dam breach invokes memories of Panshet that killed 1,000

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

Standing at a height of 25,643 feet, Nanda Devi is the second highest mountain in India and 23rd highest overall. (Photo: ANI)

Bodies of 7 Nanda Devi climbers brought to Pithoragarh in Uttrakhand

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

TV star Aashka Goradia enjoys romantic holiday with hubby Brent Goble; see pics

Aashka Goradia with husband Brent Goble. (Photos: Instagram)
 

Pope to declare Kerala nun Mariam Thresia as saint on October 13

The Pope has formally approved the canonisation of Mariam Thresia, foundress of the Sisters of the Holy Family, at an ordinary public consistory of cardinals on causes of canonisation at the Vatican on July 1, it said. (Photo: catholicsaints.info)
 

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Water gushes from AC duct in Sanghamitra superfast express, video goes viral

Water can be seen gushing out of the AC duct. (Photo: Twitter video screengrab | @RaiSuyagya)
 

Watch: Akshay Kumar nails #BottleCapChallenge in this exciting video

Akshay Kumar in action. (Source: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift launch date confirmed for July 8

Duster facelift should standardise safety features like dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, front seatbelt reminders & more.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

12 killed, 20 injured in Karnataka road mishap

Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

For first time, Gujarat police uses laser guns to detect overspeeding

To curb the menace of rash driving on roads, Gujarat police has equipped its traffic unit with high-tech laser guns for detection of overspeeding by vehicles in the city. (Photo: ANI)

2 UP teenagers jump off bridge into river to shoot Tiktok video; one missing

A search has been under way in Majhna Nala, a subsidiary of Choti Gandak river, for Ashique. (Representational Image)

Amit Shah to launch BJP membership drive in Telangana on July 6

Shah hill also hold a meeting with the state unit leaders to strategise the saffron party's ambitious growth plans in the state. (Photo: File)

Man declared dead by hospital, 'wakes up' just before burial

‘We had paid Rs. 7 lakh to the private hospital earlier and when we told them that we had run out of money, they had declared Furqan dead on Monday,’ Furqan’s elder brother said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham