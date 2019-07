Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Chintamani: Twelve people died after an auto rickshaw and a bus collided in Chintamani on Wednesday.

Officials said over 20 people sustained injuries in the accident.

The accident took place at Murugamalla near Chintamani town under the Kencharlahalli Police Station, police said, adding that the goods carrier was reduced to a mangled heap of metal. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital, police said.

Further details are awaited.