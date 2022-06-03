Nation Other News 03 Jun 2022 KCR hosts lunch for ...
KCR hosts lunch for Nikhat, Esha

Over lunch, Rao asked Nikhat about her passion for boxing and the efforts put in to win the gold medal
 KCR presented Rs 2 crore cheques to each of them at Public Gardens as part of Telangana state formation day celebrations. — Twitter

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday hosted lunch for world woman boxing champion Nikhat Zareen and world champion in shooting Esha Singh at Pragathi Bhavan and also felicitated them.

Earlier, he presented Rs 2 crore cheques to each of them at Public Gardens as part of Telangana state formation day celebrations.

 

Over lunch, Rao asked Nikhat about her passion for boxing and the efforts put in to win the gold medal. Nikhat said her father gave inspiration and
encouragement from her childhood.

She said the financial assistance and encouragement extended by the state government had instilled confidence in her. She thanked the Chief Minister for extending all possible support to her.

Rao said the state government’s main aim was to promote sports and produce the next generation of champions. 

He called upon the youth to take inspiration from the accomplishments of Nikhat and Esha Singh and bring laurels to the state and the country.  Nikhat's parents Jameel Ahmed and Parveen Sultana expressed gratitude for the cash reward and a residential plot.

 

Interacting with Esha Singh, he praised her stellar performance and appreciated the efforts put in by her parents Sachin Singh and Srilatha during her journey.

