Nation Other News 03 Jun 2021 PM Modi speaks to Mu ...
Nation, In Other News

PM Modi speaks to Mukul Roy to enquire about his wife's health

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2021, 9:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2021, 9:34 pm IST
Roy's wife Krishna is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a memento by BJP leader Mukul Roy, during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Taherpur city of Ranaghat in Nadia. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented with a memento by BJP leader Mukul Roy, during an election campaign for Lok Sabha polls, at Taherpur city of Ranaghat in Nadia. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to BJP national vice president Mukul Roy on Thursday to enquire about the health of his ailing wife.

Roy's wife Krishna is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a private hospital here.

 

"The prime minister spoke to my father over the phone at 10.30 am and enquired about my mother's health," Roy's son Subhrangshu told PTI.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee paid a visit to Roy's wife at the hospital on Wednesday evening, while West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh also went there a few hours later.

Even as Roy is recovering from COVID-19 at home, Subhrangshu was present at the hospital when Banerjee visited.

The visit by Banerjee, the youth wing president of the TMC, came amid speculation over Roy's next political move.

 

Significantly, Subhrangshu, a former TMC MLA who joined the BJP following his father's footsteps, recently said in a social media post that one should do self-introspection before criticising the government, which has come to power with people's support.

The post was believed to be directed at the state BJP leadership.

Mukul Roy, the former lieutenant of Mamata Banerjee, left the TMC over alleged disagreements with the party's top leadership on certain issues, including differences with Abhishek, the nephew of the chief minister.

 

...
Tags: mukul roy, pm modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

The bench said it was again mentioning that Gambhir did it with a good intention. (Photo: PTI/File)

Gambhir's foundation guilty of unauthorisedly stocking, distributing COVID medicines

The state BJP president clarified that Rajendar is joining the BJP without the party giving him any assurances. — DC Image

KCR can go to jail any time: Bandi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cancelled the Class 12 CBSE board examination after a long deliberation process including all stakeholders on June 1. (Photo: Representational/PTI)

We will try to give results in shortest possible time: CBSE Secretary

A medical worker holds a vial of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Covid-19. (Photo:AP/File)

SII seeks DCGI's permission for test license to manufacture Sputnik V COVID vaccine



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Deprived of benefits, Gulf returnees left in lurch

Many activists from south Asian countries came together and started the campaign 'Justice for Wage Theft'. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Digital land survey of farm lands to begin from June 11 in Telangana

The Chief Minister held a review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on digital survey with representatives from various agencies and senior officials of government. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy takes stock of irrigation projects

Jagan said works for interlinking Vamsadhara and Nagavali rivers should be completed soon. (Photo: File/Twitter/@AndhraPradeshCM)

Odisha government braces for Cyclone Yaas

The panchayati raj and water resources department has been asked to make necessary preparations to ensure an unhindered drinking water supply and plan to pre-position water tankers wherever necessary to help people during the aftermath of the cyclone. — Representational image/PTI

Assam doctor assaulted after death of Covid patient; 3 held

Three persons were arrested in this connection. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham