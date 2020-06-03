70th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

206,588

8,217

Recovered

99,891

4,137

Deaths

5,820

212

Maharashtra72300313332465 Tamil Nadu2458613706200 Delhi221329243556 Gujarat17632118941092 Rajasthan92716267201 Uttar Pradesh83615030222 Madhya Pradesh82835003358 West Bengal61682410364 Bihar3945174123 Andhra Pradesh3791241464 Karnataka3408132852 Telangana2891152692 Jammu and Kashmir260194631 Haryana2356105521 Punjab2301200044 Odisha210412459 Assam14862854 Kerala132760811 Uttarakhand9592225 Jharkhand6612965 Chhatisgarh5481211 Tripura4231730 Himachal Pradesh3401186 Chandigarh2972144 Manipur83110 Puducherry79250 Goa73500 Nagaland4300 Meghalaya28121 Arunachal Pradesh2010 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Other News 03 Jun 2020 Supreme Court reject ...
Nation, In Other News

Supreme Court rejects plea for renaming India to Bharat

PTI
Published Jun 3, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
Updated Jun 3, 2020, 4:51 pm IST
The plea by a Delhi-based man has claimed that such an amendment will ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past
Supreme Court of India (PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday said the Centre should treat as a representation a plea which sought a direction to amend the Constitution and replace the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'.

The plea filed before the apex court by a Delhi-based man has claimed that such an amendment will "ensure the citizens of this country to get over the colonial past".

 

It contended that replacing the word India with 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan' will "instill a sense of pride in our own nationality."

However, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which heard the matter through video-conferencing, told the counsel appearing for the petitioner that India is already called 'Bharat' in the Constitution itself.

"Why have you come here?," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hrishikesh Roy, asked the petitioner's counsel.

The counsel said that the plea has sought to amend Article 1 of the Constitution, which deals with name and territory of the Union.

The petitioner's counsel said that he should be allowed to make a representation in this regard to the concerned authority.

The apex court, after hearing the submissions, said that the petition should be treated as a representation by the concerned authority.

The plea has sought to amend Article 1 of the Constitution to the effect that the same refers to the country as Bharat/Hindustan, to the exclusion of India".

"The removal of the English name though appears symbolic, will instill a sense of pride in our own nationality, especially for the future generations to come. Infact, the word India being replaced with Bharat would justify the hard fought freedom by our ancestors," the plea has claimed.

Referring to the 1948 Constituent assembly debate on Article 1 of the then draft constitution, the plea has said even at that time there was a "strong wave" in favour of naming the country as 'Bharat' or 'Hindustan'.

"However, now the time is ripe to recognize the country by its original and authentic name i.e. Bharat especially when our cities have been renamed to identify with the Indian ethos," it said.

...
Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Women rolling beedis.

2.2 lakh beedi rollers left reeling by coronavirus lockdown

Rahul Gandhi (PTI photo)

Can government confirm no Chinese soldier has entered India, asks Rahul Gandhi

Passengers wearing face arrive at an international airport in a special flight under Vande Bharat Mission, amid COVID-19 lockdown. PTI photo

Seven day mandatory institutional quarantine for Dubai returnees

The impact of the cyclone seen here at the Ratnagiri coast. (Twitter)

Trains rescheduled, thousands evacuated in Mumbai as cyclone Nisarga makes landfall



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Donald Trump gets sued

In its suit, the Center for Democracy and Technology said that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment because it attacks Twitter for putting the fact checks on the president’s tweets, which CDT said is Twitter’s right as a private company. (Photo | AP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

One dies in corporate hospital secretly treating COVID-19 patients

A jeweller who was in his 80s and bed-ridden for four years is suspected to have got infected at the hospital. He died on Thursday evening. (Representative Image | AFP)

Lockdown tragedy: Siblings drown learning to swim in Bhavani in front of dad

Representational image (Twitter)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)

Actor Prithviraj, film crew stranded in Jordan brought back to Kochi

Actor Prithviraj at the Kochi airport. (DC Photo)

TN man sacrifices his daughter, hoping to get rich

Representational image (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham