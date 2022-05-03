Nation Other News 03 May 2022 Mass gatherings like ...
Mass gatherings likely to hit peak this Id-ul-Fitr

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANVESH REDDY
Published May 3, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Updated May 3, 2022, 10:08 am IST
The last two years, Id was celebrated in a subdued manner as mass prayers at the Idgahs, eating out, and shopping were affected due to Covid
Women busy shopping on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr in the Old City of Hyderabad. (P. Surendra/DC)
 Women busy shopping on the eve of Id-ul-Fitr in the Old City of Hyderabad. (P. Surendra/DC)

HYDERABAD: The city is all set for celebrations of Id-ul-Fitr on Tuesday, and the last-minute preparations were made on Monday at several idgahs where special prayers will be held. Streets around Charminar were chock-a-block with last minute shoppers purchasing clothes, footwear, and sevian for preparing traditional kheer for the festival.

Restriction-free celebrations post-Covid-19 waves have added to the gaiety of festivities this year. The last two years, Id was celebrated in a subdued manner as mass prayers at the Idgahs, eating out, and shopping were affected because of Covid-19 restrictions. Even the traditional greeting of each other with hugs, an important gesture that brings a sense of togetherness, was also affected because of the pandemic.

 

Thanks to relaxations in most of the pandemic norms, this Id is expected to be celebrated with greater joy. Also, shopping and mass gatherings in several parts of the city are likely to hit the peak this time around.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation made special arrangements to ensure adequate supply of milk in the city on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr. Preparations have been made to channelise additional volumes of milk through tankers which would sell loose milk in cans at 27 popular places in the city like mosques.

 

The organisation is targeting milk sales of 7 lakh litres on the occasion of Id-ul-Fitr, while its daily average sales are around 3.3 lakh litres. “We made necessary arrangements to supply around 3 lakh litres of milk through tankers to meet the festive demand. In addition, 3.5 litres of milk will be sold in packets and 50,000 litres in tetra packs,” said a representative of the organisation.  

 

Id-ul-Fitr prayer timings at important idgahs

7.15 am:  Owaisi Playground, Golconda

8.30 am:  Idgah Bilal Hockey Ground

 

9 am:  Idgah Ujale Shah Sahab, Saidabad

9 am:  Idgah Balamrai, Secunderabad

9 am:  Jama Masjid Khwaja Gulshan, Mehdipatnam

9.30 am: Masjid-e-Ghousuddin, Mallepally

9.30 am: Masjid-e-Aaliya, Gunfoundry

9.30 am: Public Garden, Nampally

9.45 am: Idgah Qutubshahi, Golconda

10 am: Macca Masjid, Charminar     

10 am: Idgah Mir Alam

