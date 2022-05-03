1,201 pilgrims for Haj from Andhra Pradesh

The Qurrah was conducted by Ghouse Lafen, chairman of the state Haj committee in the presence of Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department. — Representational image/PTI

ANANTAPUR: The AP Haj Committee selected 1201 persons for the Haj-2022 from the state, at its meeting held in Kurnool on Monday. A total of 1416 applications were received and the state Haj Committee selected the list of pilgrims through draw of lots.

Consequent on the directions of the Haj committee of India, the Qurrah is inevitable and the state Haj committee conducted the online Qurrah in coordination with the Haj committee of India at the Collectorate conference hall.

The Qurrah was conducted by Ghouse Lafen, chairman of the state Haj committee in the presence of Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department.

Abdul Hafeez, MLA Kurnool, Issac Basha MLC and member of Haj committee and other members attended the meeting.

Ghouse Lazam, chairperson of the state Haj committee said a total 1416 applications were received for the Haj 2022 from the state. The quota allotted to the state was 1201, based on the percentage of Muslim population.

The list of 1201 Hal pilgrims released and uploaded on the websites Committeeshajcommittee.gov.inhttps : //apstatehajcommittee.com.

For the Haj season 2022, several candidates have applied online for KUH from the state. After scrutiny, eight KUH have to be selected at 1:150 ratio and slots were also reserved for the staff members of Waqf Board.

Chairman Ghouse Lazam said the selected Haj pilgrims have to submit the passports, pay-in slip for remittance of Rs 81,000-00, medical fitness certificate and recent photograph of the pilgrim by May 8.

Md Imtiaz, principal secretary to the Minority Welfare department said the state government would represent the Centre, seeking permission include the remaining 251 applicants with relaxation in rules.