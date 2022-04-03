Tremors shake up village in Nellore district

Sakunthalamma, a resident of Jatlakonduru village, said she noticed a slight movement of a gas cylinder and table at her house because of the tremor. — Representational image/PTI

NELLORE: Mild tremors shook Jatlakonduru village in Manubolu mandal of SPSR Nellore district for a few seconds on Sunday around 1:10 a.m.

The magnitude of the quake was 3.6 on the Richter scale, according to National Centre for Seismology.

In a tweet, the centre gave the location of the tremor as 85 km northeast of Tirupati with a latitude of 14.24, longitude 79.90 and depth of 20 km.

Sakunthalamma, a resident of Jatlakonduru village, said she noticed a slight movement of a gas cylinder and table at her house because of the tremor.

Officials said there have been no reports of any damage or loss.