KCR's horoscope very powerful this year, says Almanac reader

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 3, 2022, 8:45 am IST
Updated Apr 3, 2022, 9:06 am IST
Noted almanac reader B. Santosh Kumar Sastry predicts excellent year for the state and its people
Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (Twitter)
Hyderabad: Noted almanac reader B. Santosh Kumar Sastry predicted that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao will take several 'bold decisions' with regard to governance and politics in the Telugu New Year that started on Saturday.

Delivering 'panchanga sravanam' during the official Ugadi celebrations at Pragathi Bhavan, he said Rao's horoscope was very powerful this year and he was poised to take centrestage in national politics. He also predicted Telangana would excel in all fields, thanks to an excellent administration.

 

However, he issued a word of caution for TRS leaders who intend to jump to other parties or those who try to sabotage the party's interests by joining hands with political opponents. Sastry said that those who switch parties at the eleventh hour would be doomed. He cautioned them that Rao had a 'third eye' and he would come to know if anyone indulged in such dissident activities.

Sastry predicted bountiful rains and bumper harvest this year and warned of floods caused by heavy rains between July and October. He said that the ‘work from home’ concept will end this year. The real estate sector would progress on all fronts. It will boom in Hyderabad and would be normal in other parts of the state, he said.

 

This year, women will excel in their chosen fields with some even topping the charts, he predicted.

He said the dreams of unemployed youth to get a job would be accomplished. The financial situation in the state will improve and there is no need to panic, he said.

Farmers will also be benefited to a large extent in monsoon, he said, adding that the government would focus on reforms and come up with new policies.

Sounding caution, he urged people to give priority to savings in view of the crisis being faced in Sri Lanka.

Stating that there would be tension on the country's borders with Pakistan and other countries, he said there could be threat to the lives of some VVIPs.

 

